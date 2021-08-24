Cancel
Correction to: Comment on: ‘Paracentral acute middle maculopathy and acute macular neuroretinopathy following SARS-CoV-2 infection’

By Asterios Diafas ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3459-050X
 9 days ago

Unfortunately, the word “neuroretinopathy” was written incorrect in the title. The original article has been corrected. St Paul’s Eye Unit, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK. Asterios Diafas, Nima Ghadiri, Nick Beare, Savita Madhusudhan, Ian Pearce & Shi Zhuan Tan.

