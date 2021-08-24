Cancel
Correction to: Infographic of primary trabeculectomy for advanced glaucoma study (TAGS)

By Fang, Clarissa E. H., University College London, London, UK, Mathew, Rashmi G., Henein, Christin
 9 days ago

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01701-z. Unfortunately, the family name by Rashmi G. Mathew was written incorrect. The original article has been corrected. The original article can be found online at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01701-z. Cite this article. Fang, C.E.H., Mathew, R.G. & Henein, C. Correction to: Infographic of primary trabeculectomy for advanced glaucoma study (TAGS). Eye (2021)....

Author Correction: One-pot green synthesis of iron oxide nanoparticles from Bauhinia tomentosa: Characterization and application towards synthesis of 1, 3 diolein

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Sushmitha Lakshminarayanan which was incorrectly given as Sushmitha Lakshmnarayanan. The original Article has been corrected. Bioprocess Intensification Laboratory, Centre for Bioenergy, School of Chemical and Biotechnology, SASTRA Deemed To Be University, Thirumalaisamudram, Thanjavur, 613401, India.
Author Correction: X-chromosomal STR based genetic polymorphisms and demographic history of Sri Lankan ethnicities and their relationship with global populations

The original Article has been corrected. Faculty of Health Sciences, The Open University of Sri Lanka, Nawala, Sri Lanka. Department of Zoology and Environment Sciences, University of Colombo, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing,...
Author Correction: Prolonged-acting, Multi-targeting Gallium Nanoparticles Potently Inhibit Growth of Both HIV and Mycobacteria in Co-Infected Human Macrophages

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep08824, published online 06 March 2015. We have become aware of errors in Figure 2 and Figure 3 of this Article resulting from the inadvertent interchange of some of the figure panels. We also believe that there is a need for clarification regarding the experimental design employed to generate the data reported in the Article and supplemental material. Two typographical errors in the text have also been identified. None of these errors alter the overall results or conclusions of the work as originally reported.
Author Correction: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained a typographical error in Table 9, where the value of the First mode in “Number of Nucleobases”, “30” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Number of Nucleobases Number of...
Author Correction: Amalgamated cross-species transcriptomes reveal organ-specific propensity in gene expression evolution

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18090-8, published online 8 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in “Methods”, which incorrectly read. ‘Iterative anomalous sample removal coupled with SVA. Anomalous RNA-seq samples were iteratively removed by a correlation analysis coupled with an expression bias correction. In each iteration,...
Infographic: A Yeast Model for Studying Histone Modifications

To develop a new platform for studying histone modifications, North Carolina State University synthetic biologist Alison Waldman and colleagues created a speedy and cost-effective platform using baker’s yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae). Waldman inserted a plasmid that encoded a histone and an enzyme suspected of modifying it into the nucleus of a yeast cell. The plasmid also contained a bidirectional promoter capable of synthesizing both the histone and the enzyme simultaneously (1). Thanks to genetic tags transcribed with the mRNAs, both proteins migrate to the cell’s endoplasmic reticulum (ER) (2), where the enzyme modifies the histone at specific residues (3). Then, thanks to a unique quality of the yeast known as surface display, the modified histone is presented on the cell’s exterior (4), where researchers can apply antibodies that label acetylation at specific residues to reveal where the enzyme modified the histone (5).
Author Correction: Association between mortality and serum uric acid levels in non-diabetes-related chronic kidney disease: An analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, USA, 1999–2010

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data values were incorrectly given for “SBP”, “HDL-C, mg/dl”, “Glucose Serum, mg/dl”, “Total cholesterol, mg/dl”, “Serum creatinine (mg/dL)”, “Albumin (g/dL)”, and “eGFR”. The correct and incorrect values appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Division of...
Author Correction: Nonlinear shifts in infectious rust disease due to climate change

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25182-6, published online 24 August 2021. In the original version of the published article, a phrase in Fig. 1 legend was accidentally duplicated (“(shift in temperature denoted by change in color gradient, hot = red, cold = blue)”). The duplicate phrase has been removed. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Plant...
Rapid and sensitive on-site measurement of antibodies against the COVID-19 virus

A research team at the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science (CEMS) in Japan has developed a diagnostic system that can rapidly and sensitively measure the amount of antibodies in the blood that can protect us from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This achievement was published in the scientific journal Bulletin of the Chemical Society of Japan, and is expected to enable efficient and precise testing of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine efficacy at medical facilities.
Simple indictor of increased blood culture contamination rate by detection of coagulase-negative staphylococci

Coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS) are the most frequent contaminating bacteria; therefore, we aimed to investigate an indicator of CoNS to predict the increase in blood culture contamination rate (ConR). We performed a retrospective study of selected patients, who underwent blood culture testing. Contamination was defined as the presence of either one of two or more sets of skin-resident bacteria, except for cases with a low likelihood of contamination based on clinical aspects. We calculated the monthly ConR [(total number of contaminated cases per month)/(total number of blood culture sets collected per month) × 100] and analysed the ConR prediction ability using the following four indicators: the number of CoNS-positive sets of blood cultures, cases with at least one CoNS-positive blood culture set, cases with only one CoNS-positive blood culture set, and cases of contamination by CoNS. Cases with CoNS-positive blood cultures correlated with ConR (r = 0.85). Although the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the number of cases with ConR ≥ 2.5 differed significantly from that of the number of cases contaminated by CoNS, the negative predictive value was high, reaching up to 95.5% (95% confidential interval 87.3–99.1). The number of CoNS-positive cases could help predict an increase in ConR ≥ 2.5.
Author Correction: View-tuned and view-invariant face encoding in IT cortex is explained by selected natural image fragments

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86842-7, published online 09 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The email address for author Manabu Tanifuji was incorrect. The correct email address for Manabu Tanifuji is mana.tanifuji@gmail.com. Additionally, Reference 29 was incorrectly given as:. Issa, E. B., Bashivan, P., Kar, K.,...
Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
Ageing stem cells hold the key to age-related bone degeneration

The effects of ageing on the skeleton are intrinsically linked to changes in immune cell production and bone turnover that can result in osteoporosis and in a reduced ability to repair fractures. A study published in Nature has revealed how skeletal stem cells (SSCs) change with age and the effects these changes have on bone turnover and fracture repair, as well as a method to rejuvenate bone healing in old mice.
Author Correction: Advances in 3D peptide hydrogel models in cancer research

Correction to: npj Science of Food https://doi.org/10.1038/s41538-021-00096-1, published online 01 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation for Weiqun Wang incorrectly read ‘College of Food Science and Technology, Shanghai Ocean University, Shanghai, China’. The correct affiliation is ‘Department of Food,...
Case study: primary biliary cholangitis management with obeticholic acid

After reading this case study you will be able to:. Identify the symptoms of primary biliary cholangitis and know how the disease is diagnosed;. Understand the initial treatment options and how treatment response is monitored;. Understand how suitability for second-line treatment is evaluated. Treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) aims...
Prime editing rescues mice from genetic disorders

Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. Prime editing is a rapidly emerging gene-editing technology that mediates targeted insertions, deletions, and base-to-base conversions, without double strand breaks or donor DNA. After first identifying the optimal prime-editing guide RNAs and the most efficient prime editors, Jang et al. apply prime editing to precisely correct the disease-causing mutations in mouse models of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1 mice) and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA mice), using hydrodynamic or subretinal delivery, respectively. The treatment prevented weight loss and extended survival in HT-1 mice, and improved visual function in LCA mice, without any detectable off-target edits.
Streamline mRNA Vaccine Development with Rapid Multiplexed Potency Tests

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccine technology is undeniable. The potential for these vaccines to efficiently treat a wide range of communicable diseases is enormous, and the technology is poised to explode into the marketplace. However, effective mRNA vaccines are only as good as the materials and methodologies used to create them, as well as the analytical steps used to test their potency, stability, and clinical efficacy. Traditional analytical methods are slow and end up wasting investigators’ time and money. Advanced imaging and analysis platforms may hold the key to simplifying vaccine development and manufacturing bottlenecks, as they are fast and can be multiplexed to answer multiple scientific questions per analysis.
Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.
Genome-wide association study identifies QTL for eight fruit traits in cultivated tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.)

Genome-wide association study (GWAS) is effective in identifying favorable alleles for traits of interest with high mapping resolution in crop species. In this study, we conducted GWAS to explore quantitative trait loci (QTL) for eight fruit traits using 162 tomato accessions with diverse genetic backgrounds. The eight traits included fruit weight, fruit width, fruit height, fruit shape index, pericarp thickness, locule number, fruit firmness, and brix. Phenotypic variations of these traits in the tomato collection were evaluated with three replicates in field trials over three years. We filtered 34,550 confident SNPs from the 51 K Axiom® tomato array based on < 10% of missing data and > 5% of minor allele frequency for association analysis. The 162 tomato accessions were divided into seven clusters and their membership coefficients were used to account for population structure along with a kinship matrix. To identify marker-trait associations (MTAs), four phenotypic data sets representing each of three years and combined were independently analyzed in the multilocus mixed model (MLMM). A total of 30 significant MTAs was detected over data sets for eight fruit traits at P < 0.0005. The number of MTA per trait ranged from one (brix) to seven (fruit weight and fruit width). Two SNP markers on chromosomes 1 and 2 were significantly associated with multiple traits, suggesting pleiotropic effects of QTL. Furthermore, 16 of 30 MTAs suggest potential novel QTL for eight fruit traits. These results facilitate genetic dissection of tomato fruit traits and provide a useful resource to develop molecular tools for improving fruit traits via marker-assisted selection and genomic selection in tomato breeding programs.

