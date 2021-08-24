Cancel
How a Ratty Old Fiat Helped Inspire the Leatherman Tool

Cover picture for the articleI got my first Leatherman tool in 1996 when I graduated from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts. A few years later, I somehow convinced my mother I needed another one. I still have both, my original Super Tool and the later Wave variant, complete with mini Maglite flashlight in a combo holster. Both live in a backpack that comes with me on every MotorTrend road trip and event, along with other essentials, just in case. I didn't know it when I got the tools, nor did I know it when I started at MotorTrend, but I had a rusty old Fiat to thank for these do-it-all tools.

