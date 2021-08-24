Cancel
Illinois State

Daywatch: Will Illinois see an uptick in vaccinations — and mandates? | New cameras coming as expressway violence persists | Meet this 5-organ transplant recipient

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJCZq_0bbBGlX300
Sergio Sida-Valdez, left, of Alivio Medical Center administers a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Maria Beltran at a Chicago Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination site at Swap-o-Rama in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2021. Jose M. Osorio, Brian Cassella a/Chicago Tribune

Good morning, Chicago.

The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, instantly opening the way for more mandates. Mayor Lori Lightfoot wasted no time, saying she will soon announce a vaccine mandate for city employees . Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the FDA’s decision, but stopped short of a widespread mandate.

Despite the FDA’s approval, pediatricians are discouraging parents from trying to get Pfizer shots for children ages 11 and younger until the completion of clinical trials in the coming months. More from the American Academy of Pediatrics here .

— Chicago Tribune staff

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | For your smart speaker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today's eNewspaper edition

Will more Illinois residents get vaccinated now that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has FDA approval?

The FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may inspire some unvaccinated Illinois residents to roll up their sleeves, but the bigger impact will likely be in prompting large organizations to mandate the shots, health and legal experts say.

CPS schools are safe to reopen next week, mayor insists, despite lack of teachers union deal

CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union have hammered out about 25% of a COVID-19 safety agreement with just a week to go until students return to classrooms for full-time in-person learning, the union said as it called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team to “get serious” about working out a full deal.

Asked about union concerns, Lightfoot expressed confidence in the safety of Chicago’s public schools. She said the school system is close to finalizing safety protocols with the CTU.

  • Meanwhile, a group of City Council and General Assembly members said they are “deeply concerned” about the district’s plans in a letter to Lightfoot .

Illinois State Police to install license plate-reading cameras on Chicago-area expressways as violence persists

With two fatal expressway shootings in less than a week, Illinois State Police will begin installing license plate-reading cameras on Chicago-area expressways — in hopes of deterring crime and catching criminals. The project comes at a time when shootings on expressways have outpaced all of 2020 in the first 8½ months of 2021.

5-organ transplant recipient Phillip Hanks is following his purpose with faith and family: ‘We never knew this was possible.’

Unique, one of a kind — all terms used to describe individuals and their distinctness. But did you know your insides have a doppelganger out there somewhere? For Phillip Hanks of Joliet, it was that person, someone he had never met, who would save his life .

Hanks, a father of six, received a multivisceral transplant — a simultaneous transplant of multiple organs — in April. He received a new liver, small and large intestine, stomach, pancreas and kidney. The Tribune’s Darcel Rockett has the story .

From frozen seafood boils to jarred pickles, Chicago chefs have created thriving businesses during the pandemic

Chicago chefs have pivoted to new projects and created businesses that have thrived during the pandemic. Challenges have come along the way, from tinkering with recipes to working with high volumes of food, but they’ve found success amid the chaos .

Comments / 3

 

