Daywatch: Will Illinois see an uptick in vaccinations — and mandates? | New cameras coming as expressway violence persists | Meet this 5-organ transplant recipient

The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, instantly opening the way for more mandates. Mayor Lori Lightfoot wasted no time, saying she will soon announce a vaccine mandate for city employees . Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the FDA’s decision, but stopped short of a widespread mandate.

Despite the FDA’s approval, pediatricians are discouraging parents from trying to get Pfizer shots for children ages 11 and younger until the completion of clinical trials in the coming months. More from the American Academy of Pediatrics here .

The FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may inspire some unvaccinated Illinois residents to roll up their sleeves, but the bigger impact will likely be in prompting large organizations to mandate the shots, health and legal experts say.

COVID-19 Q&A: FDA approves Pfizer’s vaccine. Why is that good? We asked the experts .

CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union have hammered out about 25% of a COVID-19 safety agreement with just a week to go until students return to classrooms for full-time in-person learning, the union said as it called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her team to “get serious” about working out a full deal.

Asked about union concerns, Lightfoot expressed confidence in the safety of Chicago’s public schools. She said the school system is close to finalizing safety protocols with the CTU.

Meanwhile, a group of City Council and General Assembly members said they are “deeply concerned” about the district’s plans in a letter to Lightfoot .

With two fatal expressway shootings in less than a week, Illinois State Police will begin installing license plate-reading cameras on Chicago-area expressways — in hopes of deterring crime and catching criminals. The project comes at a time when shootings on expressways have outpaced all of 2020 in the first 8½ months of 2021.

Mourners confronted “anger, loss and confusion” as they paid respects to retired special education teacher Denise Huguelet , who was shot and killed Aug. 17 on the Dan Ryan Expressway while returning home from a White Sox game.

Unique, one of a kind — all terms used to describe individuals and their distinctness. But did you know your insides have a doppelganger out there somewhere? For Phillip Hanks of Joliet, it was that person, someone he had never met, who would save his life .

Hanks, a father of six, received a multivisceral transplant — a simultaneous transplant of multiple organs — in April. He received a new liver, small and large intestine, stomach, pancreas and kidney. The Tribune’s Darcel Rockett has the story .

Chicago chefs have pivoted to new projects and created businesses that have thrived during the pandemic. Challenges have come along the way, from tinkering with recipes to working with high volumes of food, but they’ve found success amid the chaos .