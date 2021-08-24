Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

My worst moment: ‘The Protégé’ star Maggie Q and the time she nearly lost her fingers while filming a scene for ‘Nikita’

By Nina Metz, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyBNq_0bbBGbhn00
Being dedicated to the job sometimes meant people took advantage of Maggie Q's work ethic. But this experience taught her: "You’re nobody’s hero." CW

In the action movie “The Protégé,” Maggie Q stars as an assassin avenging the death of an important person in her life. It’s a physically demanding role — stunts and fights — which is nothing new for the actress. But the timing of the film was unusual: She started shooting two months after having spinal surgery.

“Even though it was against my doctor’s recommendations, I know my body and I heal quicker than most,” she said. “And I was gentle with myself during the rehearsal process. Talk about mind over body.” Her loved ones, she said, knew better than to question her decision: “They knew I would have just nodded with an empty smile on my face.” But she assumed everyone on set was informed ahead of time about her surgery and was startled to find out that wasn’t the case. “I will never forget the look on the stunt coordinator’s face when I told him. He really looked like he was going to cry, because his job is to protect me and keep me safe.”

Her resume includes “Mission: Impossible III” and “Live Free or Die Hard” on the film side, and “The Designated Survivor” and “Nikita” on the TV side. When asked about a worst moment in her career, she recalled a painful memory from her time playing the title role on “Nikita.”

My worst moment …

“This was maybe in 2012. We shot it in Toronto, but on this night we were outside the city, and I had this sequence where I was running down these storm drains and I had to climb down this tunnel and open this man grate. A man grate is one of those grates that you can walk over. Like, a grown man can walk over, and they don’t buckle. You’ll see them on the sidewalk sometimes and of course over these storm drains. So that’s where I was, in this storm drain sewer system.

“So I’m running through this tunnel, and I have to open this grate. And it’s probably a 100-pound grate. So I open it, and then I have to climb down this ladder — steel bars that are in the cement — and that led down to another tunnel. This is a real location, so we were just working with what was there.

“There was always this urgency with ‘Nikita’ and the directors were always like, ‘Can we do it faster?’ They wanted to convey that frantic pace because she was running for her life. So I was asked to do the sequence faster. And I think maybe what happened was, there was a bounce to the grate, because I opened it too quickly, so as I started climbing down, the grate fell back on top of me, on my hand and my head.

“So I started to fall. And I couldn’t catch the ladder with my hand, because it was broken, so I just fell. And I fell on top of two stuntmen who were not expecting me to fall, obviously. There was a very thin mat at the bottom. The drop was probably 20 or 25 feet. That’s a far drop, but I was like, ‘Not too bad, it wasn’t like I fell from the second story.’ The fall wasn’t as big of a deal as what happened to my hand. My knuckles were broken open, there was a lot of blood. And I did get a concussion from the grate hitting me in the head.

“So we go to the emergency room, and there were some really code blue emergencies in there that were life and death. And mine clearly wasn’t. So I was waiting and waiting — totally understandable — but I was sitting there with a broken hand and in extreme pain. So I ended up wandering into one of the treatment rooms and put tongue depressors on my fingers and wrapped them myself. I gave myself my own splints. And then I told the producer, ‘Look, I’m going home. I’m tired and nothing’s going to happen tonight.’

“So we drove back into the city and the next morning I went to a proper hospital and got treated. And obviously because I was No. 1 (on the call sheet as the show’s star), production didn’t stop. So we had to just write it into the show that I had this broken hand.”

There are so many nerve endings in fingers, was this one of her most painful injuries over her years of doing action scenes?

“It was unbelievably painful! And thank God it was my left hand because I’m right-handed. But the physical therapy and rehab you have to do when you break your hand is extreme. There’s a lot you have to do for a couple of years to get your hand working the same way. And now I can make a fist and I can box, but for a while there I was like, am I ever going to use this hand normally again? Now I’m 100%, (joking) although my hand modeling days are over, unfortunately.

“You always have a medic on set, especially when you do action scenes. And we had this older gentleman who was never around because he was always smoking Marlboro reds outside. And when this happened, there he was putting out his cigarette and running over to see what he could do (laughs), but he couldn’t do anything about a broken hand, obviously. He was in the car with me on the way to the hospital, which was not comforting whatsoever, and I turned to him and I said, ‘Hey, do you know the hospital we’re going to?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know it.’ And I go, ‘Is it a good hospital?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, no , I’d never go there.’ I was like, are you kidding right now? At least just lie! Because I was crying and bleeding.

“There wasn’t an emotional aftermath for me so much as there was for the crew. My producers and the crew were like, Oh, my God, we didn’t take care of our actor. This was a huge screw-up and I was their No. 1. They didn’t have a show if they didn’t keep me safe.

“It could have been way worse. It was a 100-pound grate! The fact that they got off with me just having a broken hand was actually very lucky. The doctor who looked at my hand was like, ‘You have the strongest fingers.’ The fact that I have fingers — the grate should have just taken them off. The doctor was asking if I do anything with my hands, and I was like, ‘I’ve been doing yoga for 20 years,’ and the doctor said, ‘I honestly believe in this case that if you didn’t do yoga that you wouldn’t have fingers. There are so many muscles in your fingers that I don’t see in other people.’ But if you do yoga properly, it really strengthens your hands.

“I did end up watching the episode, but I didn’t want to. It was a little bit of PTSD because I was falling and I reached out to save myself and I couldn’t because of the broken hand. When you reach for something but you can’t grip it and you keep falling? It’s like having a nightmare where you’re falling.”

The takeaway …

“Boundaries. And being vocal about your boundaries. You’re nobody’s hero. No one is. And when you have it, which we did — they ended up using an earlier take in the episode — I should have just turned to the director and said, ‘We got it. You have it. We’re moving on.’ That’s when accidents happen, when you get greedy.

“So it changed me. And that was a really good lesson for me because it was my first TV series. On some level, for me anyway, there’s a sense of duty. I work really hard, and I want to give my director, my audiences, my producers everything they want and need to make a good product. So what happens, when you’re as dedicated as I am, is that people start to take advantage of that. They think you’re Wonder Woman and you can do anything, and just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

“And as a woman, listen I’ve been in situations where I take a lot and no one even gives it the time of day in terms of recognition. And the only reason I mention it is because if a man did the same thing and something went wrong, it would be, ‘Oh, my God, this poor male actor is hurt!’ I’ve watched this for many years. And when it comes to women who work their butt off, it’s sort of expected and there isn’t a lot of pandering to anything you need. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, and I’ve worked with a lot of men who are squeaky. There’s so much focus on them because they’re always squeaking.

“But I don’t worry about the ‘difficult’ label, not if I need something for my safety. Whatever you want to think, whatever you want to say, that’s fine, but this is what I need — goodbye, amen, see ya later.”

nmetz@chicagotribune.com

What to eat. What to watch. What you need to live your best life ... now. Sign up for our Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Q
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prot G#Concussion#Marlboro Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers

It doesn’t really make sense to quit when you’re so far ahead, does it? When you can pretty much write your own ticket in show business and get almost any role you want it’s fair to say that sticking in and putting up with the lifestyle would be easy. But for some people, it was easier to get out and they did just that when they had the chance. Some people didn’t understand why and many fans were wishing that they would come back at some point, but after being in the entertainment industry long enough it might be that many people that have walked away finally found a bit of peace that they were happy to embrace. The lifestyle of a famous movie or TV star is something that might look glamorous, but it can likely be kind of a drag as well when one simply wants to get away for some alone time. Then there’s the idea that they might not figure that they can top anything they’ve done in the past and they don’t want to be known for their failures later in life. It’s a concern that some folks have, and it’s valid enough.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca, Who's an Actor & Reality TV Alum

At 91 years old, actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood mainstay for six decades and is still directing and starring in movies. He's also had quite the complicated romantic history over the years and is a father of eight, including 28-year-old Francesca Eastwood. Clint shares Francesca with his Unforgiven co-star Frances Fisher, who he dated for six years in the '90s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Matthew McConaughey frightened a woman in an audition by brandishing a spoon to land 2nd ever movie role

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he had to get pretty scary and physical with a volunteer during an audition in order to land his second-ever film role. Before he was an Oscar winner, McConaughey was a struggling actor in Texas who was hungry for literally any work. After his breakout role as the notoriously laid-back Wooderson in "Dazed and Confused," the actor landed a starring role in the fourth "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie where he played the significantly less laid back character Vilmer.
Public HealthMovieWeb

Sabrina Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Covid Diagnosis from Her Bed

Melissa Joan Hart is the latest celebrity to take to social media to speak about being diagnosed with Covid-19 and how important it is that people still remember that the virus is out there and has not gone away. Speaking from her bed where she is recovering from the disease, the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch star said that she believes the virus was likely brought into her home by her children thanks to the mask policy of the school they attend. She explained that she has been vaccinated, so her condition has not been as bad as some, but she did emphasize that it has still been bad and she believes there is still good reason for people to be cautious when out and about.
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Protégé Star Maggie Q Talks Action, Training Under Jackie Chan

Much of Margaret Quigley's (known professionally as Maggie Q) career is defined within the action genre in film and television. While promoting her latest film, The Protégé, the actress spoke with NBC Asian America about how the film sets itself apart from her previous work and training under action star and martial artist Jackie Chan. She plays Anna, the world's most skilled contract killer raised by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.
Moviesactionnewsnow.com

'The Protégé' casts Maggie Q as an assassin on a quest for revenge

"The Protégé" brings a few novel little touches to what's otherwise a generic action vehicle for Maggie Q, in part by flanking her with Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson. The result is a sporadically stylish, mildly unpredictable and thoroughly violent thriller where the principals seemingly endure at least as much punishment as they dish out.
MoviesPolygon

The Protégé director Martin Campbell relied on Maggie Q to deliver ‘real action’

In an action-movie era defined by close combat, pure physicality, and tightly choreographed gunplay à la John Wick, logic would dictate that Maggie Q get her own stunt spectacle. The Nikita star has been one of Hollywood’s go-to female action players for nearly 20 years; after breaking in with 2001’s Rush Hour 2, she’s appeared in everything from giant Hollywood blockbusters (Mission: Impossible 3, Live Free or Die Hard) to Chinese action dramas.
Movieslocaldvm.com

Maggie Q takes the lead in “The Protégé”

If you’re looking for an action-packed movie then check out “The Protégé.” It’s got Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton but it’s Maggie Q that takes the lead and DCW50’s Bonita Frazier talked to her about the film as well as what was her most difficult role she’s ever had, plus lots more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy