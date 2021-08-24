My worst moment: ‘The Protégé’ star Maggie Q and the time she nearly lost her fingers while filming a scene for ‘Nikita’

Being dedicated to the job sometimes meant people took advantage of Maggie Q's work ethic. But this experience taught her: "You’re nobody’s hero." CW

In the action movie “The Protégé,” Maggie Q stars as an assassin avenging the death of an important person in her life. It’s a physically demanding role — stunts and fights — which is nothing new for the actress. But the timing of the film was unusual: She started shooting two months after having spinal surgery.

“Even though it was against my doctor’s recommendations, I know my body and I heal quicker than most,” she said. “And I was gentle with myself during the rehearsal process. Talk about mind over body.” Her loved ones, she said, knew better than to question her decision: “They knew I would have just nodded with an empty smile on my face.” But she assumed everyone on set was informed ahead of time about her surgery and was startled to find out that wasn’t the case. “I will never forget the look on the stunt coordinator’s face when I told him. He really looked like he was going to cry, because his job is to protect me and keep me safe.”

Her resume includes “Mission: Impossible III” and “Live Free or Die Hard” on the film side, and “The Designated Survivor” and “Nikita” on the TV side. When asked about a worst moment in her career, she recalled a painful memory from her time playing the title role on “Nikita.”

My worst moment …

“This was maybe in 2012. We shot it in Toronto, but on this night we were outside the city, and I had this sequence where I was running down these storm drains and I had to climb down this tunnel and open this man grate. A man grate is one of those grates that you can walk over. Like, a grown man can walk over, and they don’t buckle. You’ll see them on the sidewalk sometimes and of course over these storm drains. So that’s where I was, in this storm drain sewer system.

“So I’m running through this tunnel, and I have to open this grate. And it’s probably a 100-pound grate. So I open it, and then I have to climb down this ladder — steel bars that are in the cement — and that led down to another tunnel. This is a real location, so we were just working with what was there.

“There was always this urgency with ‘Nikita’ and the directors were always like, ‘Can we do it faster?’ They wanted to convey that frantic pace because she was running for her life. So I was asked to do the sequence faster. And I think maybe what happened was, there was a bounce to the grate, because I opened it too quickly, so as I started climbing down, the grate fell back on top of me, on my hand and my head.

“So I started to fall. And I couldn’t catch the ladder with my hand, because it was broken, so I just fell. And I fell on top of two stuntmen who were not expecting me to fall, obviously. There was a very thin mat at the bottom. The drop was probably 20 or 25 feet. That’s a far drop, but I was like, ‘Not too bad, it wasn’t like I fell from the second story.’ The fall wasn’t as big of a deal as what happened to my hand. My knuckles were broken open, there was a lot of blood. And I did get a concussion from the grate hitting me in the head.

“So we go to the emergency room, and there were some really code blue emergencies in there that were life and death. And mine clearly wasn’t. So I was waiting and waiting — totally understandable — but I was sitting there with a broken hand and in extreme pain. So I ended up wandering into one of the treatment rooms and put tongue depressors on my fingers and wrapped them myself. I gave myself my own splints. And then I told the producer, ‘Look, I’m going home. I’m tired and nothing’s going to happen tonight.’

“So we drove back into the city and the next morning I went to a proper hospital and got treated. And obviously because I was No. 1 (on the call sheet as the show’s star), production didn’t stop. So we had to just write it into the show that I had this broken hand.”

There are so many nerve endings in fingers, was this one of her most painful injuries over her years of doing action scenes?

“It was unbelievably painful! And thank God it was my left hand because I’m right-handed. But the physical therapy and rehab you have to do when you break your hand is extreme. There’s a lot you have to do for a couple of years to get your hand working the same way. And now I can make a fist and I can box, but for a while there I was like, am I ever going to use this hand normally again? Now I’m 100%, (joking) although my hand modeling days are over, unfortunately.

“You always have a medic on set, especially when you do action scenes. And we had this older gentleman who was never around because he was always smoking Marlboro reds outside. And when this happened, there he was putting out his cigarette and running over to see what he could do (laughs), but he couldn’t do anything about a broken hand, obviously. He was in the car with me on the way to the hospital, which was not comforting whatsoever, and I turned to him and I said, ‘Hey, do you know the hospital we’re going to?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I know it.’ And I go, ‘Is it a good hospital?’ And he goes, ‘Oh, no , I’d never go there.’ I was like, are you kidding right now? At least just lie! Because I was crying and bleeding.

“There wasn’t an emotional aftermath for me so much as there was for the crew. My producers and the crew were like, Oh, my God, we didn’t take care of our actor. This was a huge screw-up and I was their No. 1. They didn’t have a show if they didn’t keep me safe.

“It could have been way worse. It was a 100-pound grate! The fact that they got off with me just having a broken hand was actually very lucky. The doctor who looked at my hand was like, ‘You have the strongest fingers.’ The fact that I have fingers — the grate should have just taken them off. The doctor was asking if I do anything with my hands, and I was like, ‘I’ve been doing yoga for 20 years,’ and the doctor said, ‘I honestly believe in this case that if you didn’t do yoga that you wouldn’t have fingers. There are so many muscles in your fingers that I don’t see in other people.’ But if you do yoga properly, it really strengthens your hands.

“I did end up watching the episode, but I didn’t want to. It was a little bit of PTSD because I was falling and I reached out to save myself and I couldn’t because of the broken hand. When you reach for something but you can’t grip it and you keep falling? It’s like having a nightmare where you’re falling.”

The takeaway …

“Boundaries. And being vocal about your boundaries. You’re nobody’s hero. No one is. And when you have it, which we did — they ended up using an earlier take in the episode — I should have just turned to the director and said, ‘We got it. You have it. We’re moving on.’ That’s when accidents happen, when you get greedy.

“So it changed me. And that was a really good lesson for me because it was my first TV series. On some level, for me anyway, there’s a sense of duty. I work really hard, and I want to give my director, my audiences, my producers everything they want and need to make a good product. So what happens, when you’re as dedicated as I am, is that people start to take advantage of that. They think you’re Wonder Woman and you can do anything, and just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

“And as a woman, listen I’ve been in situations where I take a lot and no one even gives it the time of day in terms of recognition. And the only reason I mention it is because if a man did the same thing and something went wrong, it would be, ‘Oh, my God, this poor male actor is hurt!’ I’ve watched this for many years. And when it comes to women who work their butt off, it’s sort of expected and there isn’t a lot of pandering to anything you need. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, and I’ve worked with a lot of men who are squeaky. There’s so much focus on them because they’re always squeaking.

“But I don’t worry about the ‘difficult’ label, not if I need something for my safety. Whatever you want to think, whatever you want to say, that’s fine, but this is what I need — goodbye, amen, see ya later.”

