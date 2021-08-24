Cancel
Denver, CO

Apartment complex planned for Loretto Heights project

By Joe Rubino
Denver Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for some specific projects on the Loretto Heights campus in southwest Denver are taking more concrete shape. On paper at least. City officials are reviewing formal site development documents for a 357-unit apartment complex on the north side of the former college campus. The plans were submitted earlier this month as work on the property’s infrastructure moves ahead and the owner/developer aims to start building in the first half of next year.

