Five Iowans have made their way to Tokyo, Japan over the last several weeks and this week, they'll begin competition in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Jessica Heims (above) was born with a syndrome that led to the amputation of her left leg, below the knee. She started in track and field when she was 10 years old, and will be competing in her second Paralympic Games. In Rio in 2016, she finished 7th in the 400-meters and 8th in the discus. She'll be competing in those two events again this summer.