Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monday Night Raw that aired on Monday, August 30. Read at your own risk!. The latest installment of Monday Night Raw was certainly an interesting one, though it wasn't because of Goldberg's news after his bout with Bobby Lashley or something tied to Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax stole the show for many, but it's debatable whether or not it was for good reasons. The two had a long showdown in the ring, and the match was so stiff that some viewers are wondering if the two have a real-life feud going on.