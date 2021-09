EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The matches for the Nine Schools competition continue and it raises the heat with a show-off of what everyone is capable of in the anime adaptation of the spinoff manga of The Irregular at Magic High School, Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei. Episode 9 is about to arrive so be sure to have the release date and time on your countdown now and see where to watch The Honor Student at Magic High School.