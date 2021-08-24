Cancel
Springfield, VT

Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications

 8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for the four-bedroom home at 11 Myrtle St. in Springfield, Vt. The applicant must be employed and meet Habitat financial requirements. The selected eligible applicant will need to spend 500 sweat-equity hours working with Habitat volunteers to rehab this home. When the rehab is complete, there will be a closing. The purchase price will be the actual cost for the house, plus materials and necessary commercial services. The monthly payment will be based on a zero percent interest mortgage loan held by Habitat. The mortgage payment will include property taxes and property insurance.

