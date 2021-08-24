Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Charlie Brown Jr.

By Nick Crain
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 9 days ago

Charlie Brown Jr. went unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent most of his time in the G League ever since. A 6-foot-6 guard, his game is still relatively unknown, although he has some clear deficiencies.

While he’s a confident player, Brown simply doesn’t have many reps at the NBA level to truly determine if he’s a viable NBA player. If he makes it through training camp and makes the Thunder’s 15-man roster ahead of the 2021-22 season, it could be his first extended opportunity to play consistent NBA minutes.

As each player in this series is evaluated, it’s important to consider the prospect they are now, but more importantly how they could look in five years when the Thunder are a competitive playoff team once again.

Last Season’s Numbers

Brown played in nine games for the Thunder towards the end of last season. While he didn’t play a major role, he averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

He was initially signed to a pair of 10–day contracts before being signed to a multi-year deal.

It would be a solid payday for Brown given his experience, but the contract itself going forward was non-guaranteed.

Brown was also a key member of the Thunder’s summer league roster earlier this month. He played in 19.7 minutes per game through five NBA Summer League contests. Just like he did last season, Brown averaged 4.4 points per contest but also pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game.

Fit On Current Roster

While many of the Thunder’s young players lack NBA experience, Brown falls in that same category even at his age. To this point, he’s only played in 19 NBA games.

This is due to Brown primarily being a G League player throughout his short professional career.

With all of this being considered, Oklahoma City is stacked at the guard position. Even on a rebuilding team, minutes will have to truly be earned by guys like Brown.

With the low value, non-guaranteed nature of his contract Brown could be a cut candidate ahead of the upcoming season if a roster spot needs to be cleared.

Long-Term Fit

If Brown wants to stick around in the NBA, even outside of the Thunder, he’ll have to improve upon his 3-point shooting. With the direction the league is going, that’s the only way he’ll find his way onto the court with his current skill set.

In his NBA career, Brown is a 26.7 percent 3-point shooter. Throughout his G League action, he’s also a sub-30 percent shooter from deep.

To make things worse, he only converted on 12.5 percent of his threes in summer league.

Barring a very unexpected jump in the 2021-22 season, Brown isn’t part of the long-term plans in Oklahoma City. There’s too many guards on the roster with higher ceilings that will be prioritized in terms of development.

Prospect Grade

D+

Although he’s 24 years old, Brown has only played in 192 NBA minutes. A player with his trajectory is entering a season that could determine how many more years he even has the opportunity at this level.

Again, his shot mechanics aren’t great and he is a poor 3-point shooter.

There’s always the chance Brown ends up being a quality rotation player and starts to find his way in the NBA this season, but based on what he’s shown to this point in his career, his ceiling is a role player in the league.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
53
Followers
423
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Summer League#Nba Draft#Prospect Grade D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Damian Lillard’s New adidas Shoe Adds a Dame D.O.L.L.A. Twist to the NMD_R1 V2 Style

It may be the off-season for NBA star Damian Lillard, but the basketball player and professional rapper is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Today, adidas dropped the NMD_R1 V2 Damian Lillard Shoes, a collaboration with Lillard that showcases his bold style on the beloved running-inspired sneaker. The release comes soon after Dame D.O.L.L.A. announced his new album.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) Celebrating it’s five-year anniversary this year, it’s no surprise that Lillard would put his stylish twist on one of the best adidas shoes of all time, just like another...
NFL247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Former FSU DL Marvin Wilson to be waived, per report

Although former Florida State star Marvin Wilson went unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, he did not lack suitors in the spring. The Cleveland Browns promptly handed him what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported was a particularly large deal for an undrafted free agent, and he figured to have the inside track at making the team as a result. Preseason did not go smoothly, however.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Bulls Trade Involves Dillon Brooks Going To Chicago

Coming off an NBA season in which they went 31-41, there is definitely a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Chicago Bulls. Not only did your team improve by 9-wins in one season, but now they actually have the makings of being a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference, that is if everyone stays healthy and plays at the highest level possible.
NBABleacher Report

The Pitch That Convinced Future NBA Prospect Jalen Lewis Jr. to Turn Pro at 16

Jalen Lewis saw packed Bay Area high school gyms in his future. He'd followed his close friend Ivan Rabb's legendary career at Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd and saw a similar future for himself. Lewis—a 6'10", 16-year-old phenom—saw the big-name schools on his college offer letters: Kentucky, Kansas, Cal, Michigan, USC, UCLA,...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Charlie Brown Jr. Struggles in Summer League Stint

Thunder guard Charlie Brown Jr. struggled in the 2021 NBA Summer League. On a non-guaranteed, multi-year deal with Oklahoma City, Brown Jr. struggled in all but one Summer League contest, providing decent defense but fighting to procure any offensive production. Against the Pistons, he scored just two points on 1-for-8...
NFLNBC Sports

Browns sign Willie Harvey Jr.

With injury concerns at linebacker, the Browns have brought in a familiar face. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cleveland has signed Willie Harvey Jr. Harvey played a pair of games for the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2019. He then spent training camp with Cleveland last year before the team waived him at the start of the regular season. Harvey did not play with another team in 2020.
NFLState College

Penn State Basketball Adds Four-Star Prospect Jameel Brown to 2022 Class

Penn State men’s basketball has added four-star guard Jameel Brown to its 2022 recruiting class giving the Nittany Lions their first marquee recruiting win under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry and one of the program’s highest-rated verbal commitments ever. Rated the No. 111 prospect in the nation and the No....
NFLBoston Globe

Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin makes the Patriots’ 53-man roster

Bill Belichick’s streak of having an undrafted rookie make the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster will continue. Kicker Quinn Nordin survived Tuesday’s cuts, beating out veteran Nick Folk. An undrafted rookie has now made the Patriots for 18 straight seasons. ”It was a very competitive spot,” Belichick said Monday. Nordin, who...
NFLCleveland News - Fox 8

Odell Beckham Jr. joins Browns team drills for first time at practice

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is closer to completion. Beckham, who has slowly increased his activities since the Browns opened training camp last month, took his first snaps in team drills during Thursday’s practice — a major step in his return from season-ending knee surgery. Beckham was on...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 1 bold prediction for Duncan Robinson this season

When the Miami Heat signed Duncan Robinson to a five-year extension, they knew that they were getting one of the best shooters in the league. However, Robinson will now have a ton of expectations. He will be making around $18 million per season. With that kind of money comes some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy