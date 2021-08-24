Bomber football looks to continue winning ways

The Cannon Falls football team started practice last week and looks to continue its winning ways from last year’s shortened season. The Bombers went undefeated (7-0) during last year’s COVID-shortened schedule and steamrolled past most of the opposition, winning five of those seven games by more than 20 points. However, they lost three of their top five rushers from 2020 to graduation -- Marcus Banks, Riley Miller and Owen Edstrom -- along with a good chunk of their offensive line.