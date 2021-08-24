Cancel
ATH Live: Summer League recap with Sam Perley

By Chase Whitney
At The Hive
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of At The Hive Live, Chase and James are joined by Sam Perley, team writer and content creator for the Charlotte Hornets. Sam gave us a ton of great insight to the organization as the three shared their thoughts on the Vegas Hornets, including discussions on which skills certain players need to develop in the NBA and handing out some performance grades.

