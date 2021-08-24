Cancel
NBA

Keep an eye on Micah Potter for Heat’s next two-way contract

By Tristan Tucker
Hot Hot Hoops
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news that Miami Heat Summer League standout DeJon Jarreau signed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way deal, there is a significant void left on Miami’s roster. Many believe that Marcus Garrett will get one of the team’s vacant two-way spots, and there is definitely interest by the front office to do just that. But one player that has gone largely unnoticed for the second is forward Micah Potter, a 23-year-old forward out of Wisconsin.

