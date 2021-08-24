Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

More on Powell and Yellen

By BEN WHITE, AUBREE ELIZA WEAVER
POLITICO
 9 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Money will not publish from Monday Aug. 30-Monday Sept. 6. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday Sept. 7. Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Freddie Mac#Infrastructure#New York City#Interest Rates#Better Markets#Fed Chair#Trump De#The White House#Twitter Aubreeeweaver#S P#Democratic#Senate#Democrats#Ap#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYCNN

Progressives led by AOC call for Biden to replace Fed Chair Powell

New York (CNN Business) — Progressive Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are calling on President Joe Biden to give the Federal Reserve a sweeping makeover by replacing Jerome Powell as chairman. "We urge President Biden to reimagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

How Does the Federal Reserve Evaluate Policy? – James L. Caton

Since March 2020, the Federal Reserve has engaged in an unprecedented expansion of the balance sheet, which now stands at over $8 trillion. Another record has been set if you measure the balance sheet relative to the value of currency in circulation. As a fraction of the balance sheet, currency in circulation is just more than a quarter of its total value. The remaining liabilities include deposit accounts and borrowing by the Federal Reserve. These assets allow the Federal Reserve to prevent a majority of dollars from circulating and generating higher rates of inflation.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Doc's Prescription: Federal Reserve signals it will pare back stimulus

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a very strong message that our central bank could begin reducing its current $120 billion monthly purchases of bonds this year. The ultimate decision will depend upon two conditions: 1. The United States will continue to enjoy “clear progress in the recovery of our labor market,” and 2. Our inflation challenges remain transient rather than permanent.
Albany, NYwamc.org

Economist Hugh Johnson On The Fed's Latest Approach

In a Friday speech given virtually to an annual gathering of central bankers and academics, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy had improved significantly this year, with average hiring in the past three months reaching the highest level on record for any similar period before the pandemic. Powell said Fed officials are monitoring the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections from the delta variant, but they expect healthy job gains to continue. For more on Powell’s latest outlook, WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

What 'Tapering' Means to the Fed and How It Impacts the Economy

When the Fed talks, the U.S. listens—even when they're telling the same old story. Recently, instead of disclosing the harsh reality of inflation yet again, Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke about something called "tapering." Article continues below advertisement. Tapering is an economic tool that the Fed plans to use to...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

The Fed’s Exit Strategy (in 2009) – Robert Aro

Over a decade ago, on July 21, 2009, then Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal titled The Fed’s Exit Strategy. His words are all too familiar, starting with his opening sentences:. The depth and breadth of the global recession has required a highly...
Businessschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: Jerome Powell Tapers the Taper Talk

Jerome Powell delivered his much-anticipated speech virtually during the Jackson Hole summit on Aug. 27. Peter Schiff talked about the speech during his podcast. Everybody expected a hawkish speech outlining the Fed’s plan to taper quantitative easing. Instead, Powell tapered the taper talk. The economic summit was titled “Macroeconomics in...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Fed chair race spotlights Powell-Brainard Wall Street rule split

President Joe Biden's choice of who will lead the Federal Reserve may come down to a debate about regulating Wall Street. Jerome Powell is viewed as the favorite to get the nod for another term leading the central bank, but progressive Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have lambasted the Republican chair for easing regulations on big banks. And some have praised Fed Governor Lael Brainard -- widely seen as the leading rival to Powell for the top spot -- for opposing those efforts.
Congress & CourtsBBC

Left-wing Democrats want Fed chief replaced

A group of progressive Democrats including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for Jerome Powell not be reappointed as Federal Reserve Chair in 2022. The lawmakers accused the central bank chief of not doing enough to tackle climate change or economic injustice. Mr Powell, a Republican, was appointed as Fed chair...
U.S. Politicsmorningbrew.com

Tapering, US Fed style

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. For weeks, economists have been waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to talk about one thing: tapering. To marathon runners, tapering is when you progressively decrease your run length leading up to race day so your legs...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden vs. The Blob

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Supreme Court allowed a controversial Texas law banning abortion after six weeks to go into effect just months before it hears a more direct challenge to Roe v. Wade this fall. More from WaPo. Rabbit rabbit!. That’s an old-timey expression — taught to us by a friend...
BusinessCFO.com

Powell Remains Cautious on Stimulus ‘Tapering’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has confirmed that the Fed is moving toward winding down its emergency economic stimulus program, citing progress in meeting its inflation and employment goals. The Fed has pledged to maintain reducing its monthly $120 billion asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress” on...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar flat ahead of Powell

It has been a volatile week for the Canadian dollar, but the currency is as quiet as a mouse on Friday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2683, up 0.02% on the day. On the economic calendar, Canada’s Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI), rose 2.2%, marking a tenth consecutive monthly increase.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden’s big domestic policy decision

NOT FED UP YET — Jerome Powell apparently didn’t flub his audition today to be appointed by President Joe Biden to a second term as Federal Reserve Chair. Stocks jumped after Powell said at the Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., that the Fed would move deliberately to unwind its support of the economy during the pandemic.
Richmond, VAbondbuyer.com

Ex-Fed official Lacker warns Powell in ‘tough spot’ on inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell risks inflation getting out of control and his assurance that the central bank can keep it in check neglects to mention this would require traumatic surgery, said former Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker. “I think the Fed’s in a tough spot,” Lacker said Monday in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Will the Powell rally rollover into September?

Asian markets were mostly lower Tuesday morning as dismal Chinese economic data and growing concerns over surging Covid-19 cases in key regional markets sapped risk appetite. China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August, raising concerns over the country’s economic growth. King dollar extended losses as US Treasury yields remained subdued while gold flirted near key resistance levels. In Europe, stocks have opened in the green as investors evaluate the latest inflation print from the continent released this morning before the September ECB meeting.
Foreign PolicyFOXBusiness

Senators urge Yellen to keep $9 billion in assets from Taliban

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, are calling on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to "use all means necessary" to keep billions in internationally-held funds intended for the government of Afghanistan from being placed in the hands of the Taliban after the terrorist group took control of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy