Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Max Schrock and Eduardo Salazar had good ones.

By Aaron Michael
Red Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rough start to the weekend for the Bats with a little redemption on Sunday. On Friday night, the pitching got absolutely trounced outside of “Finding” Dauri Moreta striking out two in a shutout inning. He has a 0.85 ERA in 42.1 innings this year with 52 strikeouts. As of now, he’s probably the Reds best relieving prospect. Max “Girthy” Schrock went 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, and a dinger, and Alfredo “Little Pasta” Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double, a dinger, a run scored, and three total RBI. In Saturday’s game, Reiver Sanmartin gave up seven earned over five innings, but Alaniz, Howard, and Hendrix all had scoreless innings out of the pen. Max Schrock continued his tear by knocking in all of the Bats runs and doubling and hitting another home run. It was his sixth of the year. Sunday ended up being a bullpen game. Nick “LOL” Lodolo struck out the side in eleven pitches. He seems to be strictly pitching an inning at a time now. Pitchers that did not allow a run were Antone, Feliz, Fulmer, Perez, Hendrix, and Moreta who continues to not allow a run in AAA. Braxton Lee singled and walked twice, and Alejo “Aloha” Lopez singled twice and walked. The offense was pretty stagnate on Sunday even though the Bats eeked out five runs.

www.redreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rivas
Person
Matt Mclain
Person
Braxton Lee
Person
Dylan Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Palm Beach Cardinals#K Louisville#Gwinnett Stripers 3#Era#Antone Feliz#Chattanooga Lookouts 13#Ponzi#Christian#Daytona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds call up Max Schrock, place Tejay Antone on the IL

The Cincinnati Reds have placed right-handed reliever Tejay Antone on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Taking his place on the roster, at least for now, is utility man Max Schrock who is coming up from Triple-A. The team also announced that Michael Feliz has been released.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Max Schrock batting eighth on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Schrock will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Marlins. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Schrock for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Max Schrock is the left-handed version of Kyle Farmer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 01: Max Schrock #32 of the Cincinnati Reds in action. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Most fans, myself included, didn’t think much about the waiver claim the Cincinnati Reds made on February 10th. The front office brought in Max Schrock from the Chicago Cubs, and after posting a .440/.500/.560 slash line in spring training, the 26-year-old nearly made the Opening Day roster out of spring training.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Amed Rosario's inside-the-park home run: See the video

Amed Rosario notched his ninth and 10th home runs of the season Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals — only this time, he had to run around the bases a little faster for one of them. Rosario recorded Cleveland's first inside-the-park home run since 2018 in the first inning,...
MLBSanta Maria Times

Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts...
MLBchatsports.com

Farmers Only: Losses all around

Hunter Greene “Day” got the start and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 2.2 innings. He was ejected from the game in the bottom of the third. More on that below. The bullpen did their damndest to keep them in the game but the offense couldn’t battle back. Cionel “Sanders” Perez struck out all 3 batters he faced. Alfredo “Sauce” Rodriguez went 2 for 4 on the night and Jan “Levinson-Gould” Hernandez smacked a pinch-hit 2-run dong.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Blake Snell, Padres shut out Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final...
Florida Statechatsports.com

Farmers Only: Florida Men Win Game

Woof. Louisville was cruising and starter Bo “Knows” Takahashi had increased his scoreless streak to 23 innings. And then the wheels fell off in the top of the 5th. Takahashi ended up allowing 2 runs in 5 innings with a walk and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen was pretty bad and the offense wasn’t much better. Mike “I was born” Freeman scored the only run for the Bats and hit a double.
Baseballredsminorleagues.com

Eduardo Salazar wins High-A Central Pitcher of the Week

The Cincinnati Reds have been picking up player of the week awards since the first week of the minor league baseball season and today they kept that tally moving up as starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar picked up the award for the Dayton Dragons in the High-A Central for his performance last week.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Rece Hinds, Joe Boyle, Andrew Abbott, Eduardo Salazar, & Allan Cerda promoted

The headline is slightly misleading because two of the players were merely activated from rehab stints rather than promoted, but headlines can only be so long and it’s newsworthy to include all the names.Rece Hinds and Joe Boyle were technically activated from the injured list in Daytona, while Andrew Abbott was promoted to Daytona, and Allan Cerda was promoted to Dayton. Update: In a late announcement, Eduardo Salazar was also promoted today. Double Update: Mark Kolozsvary was also promoted this afternoon.
Baseballchatsports.com

Farmers Only: Graham Aschraft misses lots of bats

Dauri Moreta - He doesn’t give up runs. The Reds should call him up to soften the grieving process of losing Tejay Antone. Michael “Meerkat” Mariot was fantastic in his start. He pitched five shutout innings to give the Bats some wiggle room to boost themselves to an early lead. However, they didn’t do that. Tim “The Tool Man” Adleman struck out three in two shutout innings and Dauri “Call Him Up” Moreta pitched another perfect frame. The Bats scored all their runs in the sixth inning when Narcisco Crook knocked in a run with a double (he also walked and scored a run) and TJ Friedl singled in two.
BaseballRed Reporter

Farmers Only: Call up Dauri Moreta!

Reiver “Regifter” Sanmartin gave the Bats the stability they needed out of the gate last night. Sanmartin has been shifting from the rotation to the pen and fired five innings with only one unearned run scored. He allowed four hits, two walks, while striking out four. Dauri Moreta struck out two in a shutout inning to extend his scoreless inning streak. Out of the 34 games he pitched this year he’s allowed runs in three of them. Again, he has not allowed a run in AAA and sports a sub 1.00 ERA for the season. All the numbers point to a call up so let’s just get it done already. TJ “My Precious” Freidl went 2 for 4 with a dinger and two runs scored.
MLBRed Reporter

Reds at Marlins, Game 1 - News, Pitching Matchup, Lineups

They’re in Miami playing the Marlins. Marty Brennaman is getting inducted into the Reds HOF tonight. There’s a Legends Game happening too. It seems weird to me that these two things are happening at the same time, but here we are. Roster Moves. The Reds claimed Asdrúbal Cabrera off of...
MLBRed Reporter

Good Morning, Charlie

A Good Thing - Sonny Gray was shovin like a gd wiffle ball wizard yesterday. He carved up the Brewers for six shutout innings. He now has accumulated 3.0 bWAR for the season, the fourth such starter to reach that level. We all kinda hoped the rotation would be solid enough to drag the soft warm brie of the bullpen across the line, but these dudes have been huckin’ the stinkiest of hard cheddars.
MLBRed Reporter

Offense stifled again as Reds drop game, series to Marlins

For the second night in a row, the Reds could only muster to push one run across the plate to drop a disappointing series to the Miami Marlins. Saturday night’s game was a little more understandable, as Sandy Alcantara is having a fantastic season. But managing only two base runners against owner of a 7.19 ERA Jesus Luzardo is a whole different story. Jonathan India led off the game with a double and no other Red got a hit until Tyler Stephenson hit an infield single in the top of the 9th.
MLBRed Reporter

Wade Miley powers Reds past Marlins

There’s nothing like a series against the 53-75 Miami Marlins to help turn things around after a tough series, and tonight the Reds got great performances from quite a few guys to do exactly that. Wade Miley, who continues to have an great season, had another stellar outing, shutting out the Marlins over 7 innings while walking 1 and striking out 5. He also helped himself out with a RBI double, to boot.
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners affiliate catch-up: the Modesto Nuts

With just about a month left of the minor-league season, we’re checking in with all the various Mariners minor-league affiliates to see who is where and how they’re doing. This series started off with the Arkansas Travelers, at one time the least prospect-laden affiliate in the system and now the most. Arkansas has moved back into a tie with the Tulsa Drillers (LAD) for second place in the division, but head into a tough series with the division leaders this week while Tulsa gets a chance to beat up on the weakest team in the league. From there we moved over to the affiliates’ best chance at a playoff team, the Everett AquaSox. The Frogs continue to cling to their half-game advantage over the Eugene Emeralds (SFG) despite dropping a series to Spokane, thanks to Eugene laying an egg against the league’s worst team in their own series; the AquaSox will move on to play the Canadians while the Emeralds have to contend with the Hillsboro Hops. You can read more here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy