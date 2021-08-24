Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Max Schrock and Eduardo Salazar had good ones.

It was a rough start to the weekend for the Bats with a little redemption on Sunday. On Friday night, the pitching got absolutely trounced outside of “Finding” Dauri Moreta striking out two in a shutout inning. He has a 0.85 ERA in 42.1 innings this year with 52 strikeouts. As of now, he’s probably the Reds best relieving prospect. Max “Girthy” Schrock went 2 for 4 with a walk, a double, and a dinger, and Alfredo “Little Pasta” Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double, a dinger, a run scored, and three total RBI. In Saturday’s game, Reiver Sanmartin gave up seven earned over five innings, but Alaniz, Howard, and Hendrix all had scoreless innings out of the pen. Max Schrock continued his tear by knocking in all of the Bats runs and doubling and hitting another home run. It was his sixth of the year. Sunday ended up being a bullpen game. Nick “LOL” Lodolo struck out the side in eleven pitches. He seems to be strictly pitching an inning at a time now. Pitchers that did not allow a run were Antone, Feliz, Fulmer, Perez, Hendrix, and Moreta who continues to not allow a run in AAA. Braxton Lee singled and walked twice, and Alejo “Aloha” Lopez singled twice and walked. The offense was pretty stagnate on Sunday even though the Bats eeked out five runs.