17 Going-Out Outfits For Hitting The Town In Style

While the rest of the world debates the pros and cons of TikTok versus Instagram and which social media app will ultimately prevail, we're just over here toggling between the two to bring you the latest on what's trending in the virtual fashion world. Some could say we're even a little TikTok obsessed, given that we've dived into everything from the makeup trends we're inspired to try to the latest fashion aesthetic to emerge. In any case, scrolling through the app is our journalistic duty, and on our latest scrolling frenzy, we couldn't help but notice that the app's digital creators are putting some new summer trends on the map.