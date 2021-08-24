Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

17 Going-Out Outfits For Hitting The Town In Style

By Lauren Black
Brit + Co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn't matter whether or not you're going anywhere fancy — grabbing coffee at a new spot with friends (or a cute date!) is always a great excuse to get dressed up or experiment with your personal style. Whether that means accessorizing your LBD in a new way or trying out a wild new trend (Goblincore chic, anyone?) is totally up to you — we're simply here to encourage you to wear whatever makes you feel your most confident for a night on the town. If you're looking for some fun new ideas to refresh your evening wardrobe, look no further than these fun and flirty going-out trends.

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Kamali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Black Dress#Mini Dress#Straight Leg Jeans#Flared Jeans#Brit Co#Asos Design Organic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey’s Cozy Jumpsuit & Sock-Style Sneakers Make for the Perfect Fall Off-Duty Outfit

Oprah Winfrey just debuted the exact outfit you’ll find us wearing every day this fall. The former talk show host took to her team’s Instagram account on Wednesday night to show off her ongoing love for a solid jumpsuit. In the first picture, Winfrey posed outdoors in a zippered soft white one-piece complete with an aviator-style silhouette and front pockets. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits and jumpsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Washable Silk Loungewear

Silk is not only one of the most expensive fabrics on the market, it's also one of the most difficult kinds of fabrics to look after but ThirdLove's new Washable Silk collection delivers both convenience and luxury. The collection from the brand known for its comfort-focused, size-inclusive intimates delivers silk pajamas that are easy to care for at home, thanks to water-friendly silk that doesn't need to be handled with professional care.
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Behind Viral VideosHelloGiggles

If You're Obsessed with TikTok's #BamaRush Style, You Need These On-Sale Pieces RN

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've all pined over a trend: Think '90s jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, or white booties-and been crushed when sky-high prices prevented us from experimenting with the style. With Stylish Steals, we bring you the best weekend sales and deals so you can find affordable versions of the latest trends spotted on the runway, on Instagram, in stores, and on the street. Consider us your new, price-savvy personal shoppers.
Apparelmanofmany.com

4 Elevated Outfits to Nail Warm Weather Transitional Dressing

It’s easy to dress well when it’s cool out. Tailored outerwear, chunky knits, strategic layering, and interesting textures make pulling together an immaculate outfit a breeze. Dressing for warmer weather is a different story, with the heat often making it harder to look your best. However, the shedding of heavier garments doesn’t necessarily have to equate to a sacrifice in style. The key to putting together a solid outfit during the warmer months is a capsule wardrobe of pared-back, elevated staples in neutral hues which can be mixed and matched for the weather – and occasion – at hand. As the temperatures rise and days grow longer, Spanish fashion label Mango’s latest collections make traditional dressing easy, with a carefully curated selection of stylish separates that work to keep you cool and comfortable without foregoing style or function.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Pops in a Puff-Sleeve Blouse, Eyelet Lace Skirt and Bright Yellow Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

Kristin Davis is bringing back her ultra-feminine and chic ensembles to the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That”. Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, one of the main characters of the HBO series, revolutionized an era of fashion with her elegant outfits and modern take on traditional pieces like the A-line skirt. This time, the stylists of the new series are bringing back her colorful wardrobe with sophisticated footwear. As spotted earlier today on Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, the actress modeled a white blouse with sheer puff-sleeves and Chelsea collar matched to a cinched full skirt, a white shoulder bag and a pair of...
ApparelIn Style

12 Casual-Cute Outfits to Wear to a Baseball Game

They're comfy enough for a day of sitting in the stands but won't have you sacrificing your personal style. Even if you consider yourself an expert shopper and a massive fan of all things fashion, picking out something to wear for specific events — weddings, date night, a job interview, etc. — can still leave you feeling stumped. For instance: What's a good outfit to wear to a baseball game? You obviously want something that's comfortable and weather appropriate, but at the same time, you don't want to sacrifice personal style.
TV & VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

8 Fall Trends the Coolest Fashion TikTokers Are Wearing

While the rest of the world debates the pros and cons of TikTok versus Instagram and which social media app will ultimately prevail, we're just over here toggling between the two to bring you the latest on what's trending in the virtual fashion world. Some could say we're even a little TikTok obsessed, given that we've dived into everything from the makeup trends we're inspired to try to the latest fashion aesthetic to emerge. In any case, scrolling through the app is our journalistic duty, and on our latest scrolling frenzy, we couldn't help but notice that the app's digital creators are putting some new summer trends on the map.
TV & Videosourcommunitynow.com

'Making the Cut' Season 2: Inviting Viewers Into the World of Fashion

Tim and Heidi ... Congratulations! You're making the cut. Project Runway fans—did you miss Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn? Well, fear not, they have a new show, and the second season aired on July 16 on Amazon Prime. It's another reality TV design show, but with a decidedly different feel. If you ever found the dramatic attitudes and absurd timelines on Project Runway distracting from the actual fashion, this is the show for you.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Celebrities Are Committing a Cardinal Fashion Sin by Wearing These $40 Sandals With Socks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My personal style mantra is that whatever Chloë Sevigny wears, I wear. I'm convinced Sevigny is the coolest It girl their ever was, and her style is timeless yet still feels absolutely unique to her. That said, she was seen hailing a taxi over the weekend in New York while wearing an angelic look — and a pair of Teva sandals and socks.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Marc Jacob's Summer 2021 Collection Is Packed With Stylish Sporty Styles—Here's 6 Pieces We're Buying

If you're anything like us, athleisure wear has become one of your favorite fashion trends. I mean, anytime you can throw on a sweatsuit or sporty dress and still look stylish, that's a win in our book. So, of course, we've been looking for more pieces to add to our closet, and today we were thrilled to come across Marc Jacob's summer 2021 collection. From a sweatsuit to a tennis dress and tie-dye sneakers, the collection is packed with cute sleek, sporty styles that are actually worth splurging on. (Oh, and the Small Traveler Tote is totally giving us Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote Bag vibes.)
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Controversial Y2K Pant Style Is Back—& Better Than Ever

Y2K fashion was all about the subversive. The ultra-low-slung jeans, the slinky tops, the teeny-tiny sunglasses—anything to give a sartorial fuck-you to older generations. The resurgence of trends of that era has brought with it another blasphemous love-to-hate-it style: the cargo pant. Rihanna has been trying to bring them back for years and they have since earned the Loewe seal of approval.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

7 Cottagecore Outfit Ideas For Any Personal Style

It’s undeniable that the past year of a digital-first lifestyle has created the perfect storm for the rise of online aesthetics. And the most influential of all thus far? Cottagecore. If you’re not familiar, this aesthetic is the ultimate romanticization of the simple life (and not the Paris Hilton and...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Shoe to Know: Keeyahri’s Colorful New Heel Has a Divine Inspiration

Keeyahri designer and founder Keya Martin always names her shoes after influential women, drawing from stylists, influencers and other prominent names to create her fantastical heels. First, there was the Jenine, named after Jenine Howard (wife of former NBA player and current University of Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard): a four-inch signature pump featuring a custom heel plated in gold resin and a hand-applied feather-accented option straight out of a fairtyale. Last summer there was the Tamu, a sleek and chic strappy sandal in gold that laces up around the ankle and calf, named after fashion editor Tamu McPherson....
Beauty & FashionElle

‘Four Style Secrets I Swear By’

Self-expression has always been important to Larsen Thompson. Spending her childhood in and out of dance classes - she first rose to prominence when a video of her teenage self dancing to Beyonce’s ‘Run The World (Girls)’ went viral - the actress and Global Pandora Muse found herself drawn to anything creative from a young age.

Comments / 0

Community Policy