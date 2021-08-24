After a Year of Digital Shows, Do We Still Need IRL Fashion Week?
Fashion week is in a bit of a strange place right now. It's not just that the thought of congregating in a tiny space to look at clothes feels somewhat jarring (to put it lightly), when there's an ongoing pandemic and so much of the world is still tip-toeing in and out of lockdowns. It's also that the whole concept of fashion shows, where people fly from all over the world to see collections that won't be released for another six months, seems odd in an era of smartphones and instant gratification, not to mention our growing awareness of the problematic consequences of jet-set lifestyles.fashionista.com
