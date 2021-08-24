Why Alabama fans should not worry about the Jahleel Billingsley situation

The excitement for the start of the college football season grows daily. We are now 11 days until Alabama kicks off the 2021 season against Miami in Atlanta.

This time of year there are always questions about injuries, depth charts and the overall development of players. We even learn some of the players are in the proverbial doghouse with the coaching staff.

Look, I am not here to kick a man when he is down, but it would also be disingenuous to not speak on the matter. We have all heard coach Saban talk about Jahleel Billingsley this fall. Earlier in fall camp, Billingsley was held out of a couple of practices, and Nick Saban said he had to buy into the principles of the team and would have to work his way back up the depth chart.

Billingsley has been practicing with the team and the situation was somewhat quiet for several days. Then, in coach Saban’s press conference following the second scrimmage, he was once again asked about Billingsley and proceeded to deliver his epic “this is not a democracy” rant.

In short, at the moment Jahleel Billingsley is not the starting TE and still has some work to do to regain that spot.

As talented as Billingsley is, here are three reasons you should not worry about the situation:

Nick Saban: Coach Saban has a way of making players understand that to build the ultimate team, one has to put aside personnel feelings and buy into the process of becoming a champion. Depth Chart: The tight end room has developed into a solid one, and Billingsley is a great part of that. But this spring we saw Cameron Latu develop into a weapon and that has carried over into fall camp. Alabama also has senior Major Tennison returning and a freshman, Robbie Ouzts, that has stood out. The Team: I do not care how talented or how important a player is perceived to be, one player does not determine a team’s success. What I mean is, while it would certainly help, Alabama does not need Billingsley to win a championship. After all, Saban is still the coach.

That last one is probably going to rub some people the wrong way, but that is the cold hard truth.

Like I mentioned earlier, I do not want to kick the young man while he is down and I have not done that. I wish nothing but the absolute best for Billingsley. Billingsley is a talented player with a bright future. We should all do our part to help support these young men during this very impressionable time in their lives.

