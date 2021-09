Apple has let you create unique, dummy email addresses to mask your personal email address for a while, so long as you are able to use Sign in with Apple. Now, this service is expanding to any online form that requires an email address. With iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, if you have iCloud Plus, you can now sign up for any account or mailing list with a dummy email address and have all information sent to that address forwarded to your personal inbox. We'll go over why you might want to use this service and how to do it.