Songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, DEAR LIFE
2nd single / video ‘Hear Your Love’ pays homage to her romantic Russian roots now playing on MTV’s ‘Spankin’ New’ from her upcoming release, ‘DEAR LIFE’. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — In an era starved for young Pop artists with something significant to share, singer/songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, “DEAR LIFE,” a ginger breeze of mood, truth, and soulful Pop. “This album represents a big chapter in my life of growth and empowerment,” says Em.massachusettsnewswire.com
