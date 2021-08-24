Songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, DEAR LIFE

Writing a song is easy. Make some noise, maybe sing some words. You did it! But writing a good song is far more difficult, and a great one harder still. Great songs, like the 10 we’ve highlighted below, land somewhere deep inside our brains, scratching an itch we couldn’t locate if we tried. This particularly exciting release week saw the return of Big Thief with their first original material since 2019, the latest single from Indigo De Souza’s hotly anticipated Any Shape You Take, and our second preview of Magdalena Bay’s debut album, to name only a select few. Get your ears around them all below.