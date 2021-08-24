Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Traverse County, MI

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Semi-Truck in Grand Traverse County

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CSCp_0bbBDIAJ00

A woman died after she was hit by a semi-truck while riding her bicycle early Tuesday morning in Grand Traverse County.

The accident happened on US-31 at Interlochen corners. It was still dark just after 6 a.m. when the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a woman on her bike turned into the path of a semi-truck.

Investigators say the truck driver had the right of way.

Parts of US-31 are still closed as the crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Traverse County, MI
Accidents
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Bike#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Antrim County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Motorcyclist Dies In Antrim County Crash

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist has died after crashing into a car in Torch Lake Township. Deputies say the crash happened on US-31 1/8 mile North of Pearl Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. They say a 2020 Chevy Trax was traveling North on US-31 and made...
Mount Pleasant, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Saginaw Man Arrested in Mt. Pleasant Armed Robbery Case

A Saginaw man is behind bars after an armed robbery Monday afternoon on the west side of Mt. Pleasant. Police say two victims, who knew the man, gave officers a description which led them to a home on the east side of Isabella County. Police took the suspect into custody and seized a handgun for evidence at the residence.
Mason County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Man Charged In Mason Co. For Death Of Infant In 2019

Craig David Overla, formerly of Ludington, was charged with the murder of an infant. On March 22 back in 2019, Ludington Police were called when Overla’s three-month-old child became unresponsive. The baby was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and later airlifted to DeVos Children’s hospital. After more than a...
Cheboygan County, MIPosted by
9&10 News

South Western Ave. Closed In City of Cheboygan

Cheboygan County issued an emergency alert about a road closure on Wednesday morning. In the city of Cheboygan, South Western Avenue between Lincoln and Stempky is closed. Officials say the road will be closed until the evening, but they have not given a reason for the closure at this time.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Former MSU Police Captain Pleads Guilty to Driving Drunk

A former captain with the Michigan State University Police Department has admitted to driving drunk and carrying a concealed pistol. Attorney General Dana Nessel says Valerie O’Brien was arrested in February after failing a field sobriety test with a blood alcohol level of .25. O’Brien’s work pistol was also in the back seat of her car when she was arrested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy