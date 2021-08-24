Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Semi-Truck in Grand Traverse County
A woman died after she was hit by a semi-truck while riding her bicycle early Tuesday morning in Grand Traverse County.
The accident happened on US-31 at Interlochen corners. It was still dark just after 6 a.m. when the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a woman on her bike turned into the path of a semi-truck.
Investigators say the truck driver had the right of way.
Parts of US-31 are still closed as the crash is still under investigation.
