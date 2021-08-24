Cancel
Should You Invest in Bitcoin for Retirement?

By Eli Tan
CoinDesk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor people with higher risk tolerances, it's now easier than ever to invest in bitcoin for retirement. Bitcoin has been consistently gaining momentum over recent years, despite lingering concerns about its high volatility, energy consumption and risk of fraud. Last year, bitcoin (BTC) – the native cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network – trounced gold and the S&P 500 with a 164% return. Gold, by comparison, rose 21% last year, and the S&P 500 Index gained 13%. Even with the current rebounding post-pandemic economy, bitcoin continues to lead the pack as the most profitable asset class of the three. So far this year, it’s up 69.55%, compared with a loss of 5.11% for gold and gain of 19.26% for the S&P 500.

