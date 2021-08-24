Cancel
Paxos Renames Standard Stablecoin as Pax Dollar

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDP's updated smart contract will go live on Aug. 31. Blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is renaming its Paxos standard stablecoin as Pax dollar with the ticker USDP. Paxos believes the USDP ticker more easily identifies the stablecoin as a U.S. dollar-backed token, Walter Hessert, head of strategy, said in a blog post Tuesday.

#Global Payments#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Pax Dollar#Usdp#Circle#Usdc#Usdt#Tether
