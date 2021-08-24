UT Gardens’ August Plant of the Month: Refreshing and Beautiful Hibiscus

What’s not to love about cherry blossom trees blooming or colorful meadows of tulips? While we know these plants are symbols of spring, much of the planting is done during fall! Although fall isn’t peak growing season, there is still a lot of opportunity to start planting in your garden or house containers. We know, it sounds counterintuitive but you’ll have a lot to look forward to when spring rolls around, trust us. So whether you are ready to graduate from your house plants or already have a small garden, these vegetables and flowers are perfect to plant in October.