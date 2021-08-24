Christie’s Exec’s NFT Platform TR Lab Plans Artwork Drop by Cai Guo-Qiang

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
IT IS ONLY TUESDAY, but it is already a banner week for marketing campaigns wielding art. Visa said that it acquired one of Larva Labs’ CryptoPunk NFTs for its collection for about $150,000, ARTnews reports. In an email, Visa’s crypto head said that the punks represent “the beginnings of a new chapter for digital commerce.” Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. has Beyoncé and Jay-Z posing with a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat painted a color that suggests Tiffany’s famed blue. The brand was recently purchased by LVMH, whose chief is nine-figure-billionaire (and ARTnews Top 200 Collector) Bernard Arnault. His son, Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications at the jeweler, told WWD, of Basquiat, “We know...
Comments / 0