Christie’s Exec’s NFT Platform TR Lab Plans Artwork Drop by Cai Guo-Qiang

By Tanzeel Akhtar
CoinDesk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTR Lab, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform from Christie’s Deputy Chairwoman Xin Li-Cohen, will host its second sale of NFTs in September. The sale, or drop, will feature “Exploding the Self” by Cai Guo-Qiang and starts Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET (13:00 UTC). Li-Cohen, a former model turned art...

