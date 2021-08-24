Christie’s Exec’s NFT Platform TR Lab Plans Artwork Drop by Cai Guo-Qiang

With some estimates starting as low as $1,100 USD. Christie’s will hold an online-only auction of Pablo Picasso‘s whimsical series of ceramics from September 10 to 22. According to the auctioneer, sales of the works have been surging behind the scenes and the event will be a great entrance for collectors, both old and new, as some estimates start as low as $1,100 USD. The art on auction will range from plates and bowls to an array of intricate vases, all of which were made during the years between 1947 to 1971.