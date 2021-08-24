Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Which undrafted Falcons free agents are still in the hunt for roster spots?

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you have very little cap space, a raft of depth issues and an open competition ethos that you like to talk about, you are the Atlanta Falcons. You also are a prime landing spot for undrafted free agents, and our favorite team brought in more than any other franchise this summer.

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#49ers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Rb Caleb Huntley One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Free agent QB options the Falcons might sign with A.J. McCarron’s injury looming

There’s a strong indication that the Falcons are going to end up signing a quarterback this week, with concerns about A.J. McCarron’s injury readily evident from Arthur Smith after last night’s game. As you’d expect, there isn’t exactly a wealth of capable backups out there. Many of the candidates remaining...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Breaking down the biggest surprises on the Falcons’ initial 2021 roster

The Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their initial 2021 roster, with Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot and company whittling down exactly who they want and don’t want sporting the Falcons jersey this year...at least for now. To say there are surprises on this initial roster would be like saying there are still...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLArrowhead Pride

2 waived former Chiefs have been claimed by new teams

Two former members of the Kansas City Chiefs who were waived at the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday were successfully claimed on Wednesday — cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive end Tim Ward. NFL Network’s Tom Pellissero tweeted out the full list of successful claims:. Keyes is now a member of the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy