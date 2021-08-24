Cancel
2021 Top 25 Under 25: Denis Malgin is #19

By HardevLad
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Malgin is entering his final year of eligibility in the Top 25 Under 25 in a tough spot within the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. After a strong season the Swiss League where he led Lausanne HC in scoring, Malgin missed most of last season and spent the final few weeks of the Leafs on the Taxi Squad and Black Aces. Heading into this season, the likelihood he’ll get a job on the Leafs has somehow fallen even more.

