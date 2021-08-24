Cancel
Ravens News 8/24: Roster Predictions and more

By Vasilis Lericos
baltimorebeatdown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens camp observations: Not too concerned with inside LB depth, cuts made and lot of WRs sidelined - Jeff Zrebiec. The offense looked particularly sluggish. Jackson missed several open receivers with passes that were too high or too wide. A few drops were mixed in. For a practice run at half-speed at times, the ball was hitting the ground far too often. It started early, too, when Jackson overthrew Moore, who had gotten behind Marcus Peters and the rest of the secondary and should have had a long touchdown. Jackson later overthrew a wide-open Gus Edwards out of the backfield and threw it behind an open Devin Duvernay in the middle of the field.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLBleacher Report

Why Won't Anyone Give Todd Gurley a Chance?

It wasn't too long ago when Todd Gurley was one of the NFL's best running backs and most dangerous offensive weapons. Fast-forward to now, and at the age of 27, Gurley can't even get a roster spot. Even at a supposedly devalued position that chews up and spits out players...
NFLnumberfire.com

Lamar Jackson talking to Ravens doctors about COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's talking to team doctors and "learning" about the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackson resumed practicing on Sunday after missing the Ravens' first two weeks of training camp with his second positive COVID-19 test in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," said Jackson. "I got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it, keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there." Jackson would carry considerably less risk in fantasy drafts if he decides to get vaccinated before the season. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Jackson's current ADP is QB4 at 5.01 in 12-team PPR formats.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Le’Veon Bell a good fantasy option to replace J.K. Dobbins?

After an injury rocked the Baltimore Ravens’ backfield, the eyes of the fantasy football community turned to the potential signing of Le’Veon Bell. If Bell were to land with the Ravens, could he be an asset for fantasy leagues, and what would it mean for the other Baltimore RBs?. Could...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Robert Griffin III believes the Ravens are Super Bowl bound and Lamar Jackson will lead the way

After spending the last three years serving as the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, Robert Griffin III is temporarily trading in his helmet for a headset or aptly, an earpiece until his next opportunity to play arises. ESPN's newest college football/NFL analyst was a guest on the 'Get Up' morning show on Wednesday and gave his former employers and teammates some ringing endorsements and high praise.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Hogs Haven

The preseason finale between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team is hours away and though Ravens fans are more curious as to how the first “final 53-man roster” will be curated, Hogs Haven’s Andrew York and I exchanged questions to inform one another’s audience. 1. What was the offseason...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens practice squad tracker 2021: news, rumors, updates and more

After yesterday’s mass exodus across the NFL, today is the day many players will be brought back in as all 32 teams build their 16-man practice squads. Up to six players with more than two accrued seasons of free agency credit can now sign. This was changed a year ago. Ravens fans are familiar with this rule change as veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant joined the practice squad in 2020. There are no requirements to sign six players with more than two accrued seasons of free agency credit, only that they are allowed to sign such players if desired.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz and a draft pick with Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens have traded offensive lineman Greg Mancz and a draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a draft pick. This is the second preseason trade for the Ravens with the AFC East after their trade on Friday with the New England Patriots involving rookie cornerback Shaun Wade. Mancz...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens have 7 Fantasy Players in ESPN’s “Draftable 192”

With the 2021 NFL season being only two weeks away, ESPN has released its annual list of “The 192” that should be rostered in each Fantasy Football league. Just like last year, the Ravens finished with seven players on the list. *All Fantasy Stats are PPR*. No. 36: Running back...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Panthers likely off kicking market after trading for Giants K Ryan Santoso

The Ravens will remain waiting for potential buyers of kicker Jake Verity after the Carolina Panthers traded for New York Giants kicker Ryan Santoso. The trade sends a seventh-round conditional pick to the Giants. This move by the Panthers brings up a couple questions with regard to the Ravens/Verity. The...
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Football Team: Open Thread

The final preseason game is underway for the Baltimore Ravens as they take on the Washington Football Team. Most of the roster spots appear locked up but there are a few left to compete over, especially after two trades made on Friday and Saturday. Baltimore Beatdown’s Spencer Schultz covered the...

