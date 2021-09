Entrepreneurs thrive on change. But we tend to love changes that we choose, like starting a new business. What happens when change blindsides you? How can you learn to harness unwelcome change and turn it into something better than what came before? As we head toward a future in which little is more certain than uncertainty, we must reshape how we think about and relate to change. This is the message of my new book, Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change (Berrett-Koehler).