Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

How Our Minds Can Get In the Way Of Understanding Our Pain

By Alan Gordon and Alon Ziv
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur brains are great at learning useful skills, but the dark side is that they are also great at learning bad habits. Like pain. When the brain experiences pain over and over, those neurons get “wired together,” and they get better and better at firing together. Unfortunately, that means the brain gets better and better at feeling pain. If a brain gets too good at experiencing pain, the condition can become chronic. Basically, your brain can unintentionally learn how to be in pain.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Pain#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#First Things#Neuro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
YogaMedical News Today

How can mindfulness meditation help lessen anxiety?

Mindfulness meditation is the process of purposefully and nonjudgmentally observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations to help provide distance from negative or overpowering feelings of anxiety. It centers around the concepts of awareness and acceptance, and research shows that it has benefits for anxiety, pain management, and other conditions. Anxiety can...
HealthWorld Economic Forum

Understanding the ‘second brain’ in your gut

The enteric nervous system can operate on its own without being directed by the central nervous system. It is there to keep your gut working, help absorb nutrients and keep out harmful agents. A new study offers fresh insights into how it works. Going straight to the top of the...
Mental Healthpickthebrain.com

Mindfulness Can Help Us Overcome Our Deepest Fears

Mindfulness is all the rage for multiple reasons. This practice helps you halt future fears and ruminations about an immutable past and live in the present moment. That isn’t the only benefit you can reap, however. Mindfulness allows you to capture what neurologist and Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl describes as...
Mental HealthPosted by
Mens Journal

‘The Way Out’ Offers a Thoughtful New Approach to Treat Chronic Pain

More than 20 percent of Americans suffer from chronic pain, but few know how to manage it without medication. A new book aims to change that. In The Way Out, psychotherapist Alan Gordon explores the science of pain and how the brain sometimes scrambles its signals, creating pain that isn’t tied to a real physical ailment. That’s called “neuroplastic” pain, and Gordon also presents a powerful new way to alleviate it: pain reprocessing therapy, or PRT.
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

A piece of our mind

From “Pharmacology and the Brain”: Since ancient times, drugs have been used to restore mental health or explore the mind. It was said that the Homeric physician Polydama presented Menelaos and Helen with “a drug against sorrow and anger, a drug to survive despair” on their way home to Troy. The number of mind-bending drugs available today is countless. Some have altered the course of medical practice; others have changed the fabric of our society. Many have greater specificity of action and fewer side effects than ever before. The development of such drugs has been paralleled by our increased knowledge of how drugs work on the molecular level to modify behavior. In this regard, one of the most fruitful research approaches has involved the study of how nerve cells communicate with other cells in the body, and how various drugs might alter this communication.
Diseases & Treatmentsbelmarrahealth.com

Treating Chronic Pain Is Good for Your Brain

There is no shortage of links between the body and mind. And recent research shows that when your body hurts for too long, it may have a devastating effect on mental health. A recent study found that people experiencing chronic pain are far more likely to have all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or a stroke. These findings are independent of a person’s age, health, or socioeconomic status.
Healthnachicago.com

Conquering Chronic Pain: How the Body-Mind Connection Works

For three decades, David Hanscom was a top-ranked orthopedic surgeon in Seattle who daily put the scalpel to injured, deformed and twisted spines. Privately, he writhed in pain himself. He was beset over 15 years with burning feet, insomnia, tinnitus, anxiety, skin rashes, crushing chest pain, depression, sweats, heart palpitations and tension headaches, among other symptoms.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Sure Signs You've Harmed Your Brain, Say Experts

Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brain healthy—and there are many destructive patterns that can wreck this incredibly vital organ. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthWho What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Existential Anxiety and 4 Ways to Cope

It is natural to feel anxiety about the state of the world today. Existential anxiety poses difficult-to-answer questions about the future of the Earth and humanity. Normal strategies for challenging anxious thoughts might not be effective for existential anxiety. I watched the news this morning, in an attempt to be...
HealthThrive Global

The Relationship Between Resilience And Stress

The relationship between resilience and stress is an interesting topic of ongoing study. Stress and trauma are common occurrences in our lives and there is no limit to the level of trauma that people can experience in different circumstances. The way in which survivors, witnesses, care-givers, and sufferers responded to the tragic Boston Marathon bombings is an excellent example of good resilience. Many people who witnessed the horrific events experienced deep emotional pain and stress that may bring on periods of intense stress and anxiety for the rest of their lives.
Mental HealthIGN

How to Get the Mindfulness Ending

Head for the bathroom once you’re back on your feet. When your wife comes out of it, head inside and shut the door behind you. Grab the pocket watch from the vent beneath the medicine cabinet and just stare at it. The scene will slowly fade into another cutscene between you and the father.
CancerPosted by
HOLAUSA

What are the common causes of insomnia and how can we avoid it

Did you know that you could be getting 8 hours of “sleep” a night as recommended by doctors and still have insomnia? Most people think of tossing, turning, and staring at the ceiling for hours when thinking of insomnia. However, the definition is much broader. “Insomnia is the inability to...
Mental Healthwiltonbulletin.com

Is Adult-Onset ADHD Real? Or Is It Just Pandemic Stress?

Mental health has suffered during the pandemic. Eighteen months in, that’s no longer a revelatory observation; it’s a weary, widely accepted truth. By the end of last year, roughly 42% of American adults were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, up from just 11% the year before. One positive, though:...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Brain gene expression patterns altered by chronic opioid use

The epidemic of opioid abuse affects millions of people worldwide, but researchers know surprisingly little about the molecular changes caused by opioids in the human brain. A new study, which appears in Biological Psychiatry, aims to better understand those molecular events; showing that genes are expressed differently in the brains of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) compared to those not using opioids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy