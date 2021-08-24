How Our Minds Can Get In the Way Of Understanding Our Pain
Our brains are great at learning useful skills, but the dark side is that they are also great at learning bad habits. Like pain. When the brain experiences pain over and over, those neurons get “wired together,” and they get better and better at firing together. Unfortunately, that means the brain gets better and better at feeling pain. If a brain gets too good at experiencing pain, the condition can become chronic. Basically, your brain can unintentionally learn how to be in pain.thriveglobal.com
