How Martha’s Vineyard became a Black summertime sanctuary

Part of the Leisure Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. The Inkwell, as one of Martha’s Vineyard’s famed beaches is known, stretches hardly 100 yards between jetties on the north shore of the island. To see it, it amounts to just a sliver of sand, but on a sunny day, the sea is vast and the precise color of jade, beckoning swimmers whose families have descended on the island in the summertime for generations.