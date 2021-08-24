Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

No-cost courses on IBM SkillsBuild for Students provide learners with design skills for the workplace. IBM announced that it is providing no-cost, online coursework and a digital badge credential in a collaboration with Adobe. The collaboration is designed to help prepare students, particularly those from under-resourced backgrounds, for successful academic and professional careers by teaching them basic design principles and creativity tools that are highly valued by today’s employers. All coursework is provided at no cost to learners through IBM’s SkillsBuild for Students.