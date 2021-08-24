Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications
Croquet’s Paradigm-Altering Technology Lets Developers Create Previously Impossible “Instantaneous Shared Experiences” with a Few Lines of Code. Free Live Demo Available Now. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration has launched the Croquet Collaboration...aithority.com
