Social Life Network, Inc. announces that its Decentral Life Division has completed its first two project objectives. “We have officially launched the crypto-loyalty points application throughout our social networking platform,” said CEO Ken Tapp. “We have been working on this milestone for many years now but needed to have our Token launched before we could move forward with a full network rollout for each of our TBI licensees. With each licensee having a unique business plan, the loyalty points formula had to work for current and future licensees, while potentially making certain the utility value of the WDLF token increased over time,” added Tapp.