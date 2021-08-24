Cancel
Georgia State

Lecturers at Georgia university resign over COVID concerns

The Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two University of North Georgia lecturers have resigned over concerns about teaching in the classroom during the state’s latest COVID-19 surge.

“I feel that with COVID surging and us being asked to teach our courses face-to-face with potentially unmasked and unvaccinated students that, in my case, I think they are asking me to choose between my job and the health of myself and my family,” Lorraine Buchbinder told The Times of Gainesville.

Buchbinder a colleague — Cornelia Lambert — resigned last week, she said. Both are history lecturers.

Masks and vaccinations are “strongly encouraged, but not mandated,” school spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said.

Faculty members can’t require students to wear masks in their classrooms, she said. Masks can be required in certain places on campus, such as healthcare facilities and on buses.

Carson said other faculty members have filled in for the two lecturers and “student instruction will not be disrupted.”

The university held its first day of classes on Monday. It’s one of the state’s largest public universities, with about 20,000 students on five campuses.

