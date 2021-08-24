Cancel
Franklin County, PA

Franklin County Transitions To Online Sheriff’s Sales September 10

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Total of 32 foreclosed properties heading for first online auction. Beginning in September, the Franklin County, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office will begin conducting its sheriff’s sales online through real estate auction site Bid4Assets.com. The new online format eliminates COVID-19 concerns by allowing all participants to bid remotely using their cell phones, laptops and desktop computers while exposing available auctions to a wider range of buyers, increasing the chances for third-party sales.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

