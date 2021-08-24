Alaska Airlines passenger’s cell phone on fire after landing

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — A passenger’s cell phone caught fire after an Alaska Airlines flight landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport Monday evening, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone on board to safety.

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said a passenger’s cell phone on flight 751 from New Orleans to Seattle caught on fire, KOMO-TV reported. The aircraft crew used a battery containment bag to extinguish the fire, the spokesperson said.

Hazy conditions in the aircraft cabin forced the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get the guests off the plane.

A tweet from Sea-Tac Airport said the passengers were transported by bus to the terminal, some with minor injuries. There were no impacts to airport operations.

There were 128 passengers and six crew members on board the flight, according to the spokesperson.