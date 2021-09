Move over ‘Tide Pod Challenge’, because there’s a new way to embarrass yourself online! TikTok users have been attempting the ‘Milk Crate Challenge‘ which equates to stacking milk crates in a pyramid shape and then climbing from one side to the next. Sounds easy enough, right? Well as you’ll see in this compilation of fails, many people are intoxicated and some of the crates are stacked pretty high! For a brief second I wanted to see if Joni and I could attempt this. I called my lovely wife, who works for American Dairy Association, Indiana to see if they would loan us a few milk crates. I barely got the question out of my mouth and she said, “No, you are NOT doing this!”. Apparently she had already had several requests this week. For once, I think I’ll listen to her~