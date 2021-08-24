Cancel
Review: Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Headset

By Adam Beck on August 24, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s mice, keyboards or headsets, Corsair has always had an incredible catalogue of PC peripherals on top of their internal hardware components. If there’s one category that has been growing at an exponential rate, it’s their headsets. From the Void series to their Virtuoso, Corsair has improved upon and evolved its offerings for many years now, allowing for all forms of affordable and enthusiast devices. Coming off the Virtuoso XT, Corsair has released their latest HS model, the HS80. Featuring a new design, wireless connectivity with the company’s Slipstream technology and RGB lighting controlled through iCUE, the HS80 has a lot to offer. Unfortunately, while there’s a significant forward, there’s also a step back in some areas.

hardcoregamer.com

