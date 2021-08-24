Cancel
Denver Broncos: What happens with Drew Lock if Bridgewater starts?

By Lou Scataglia
The latest noise from Broncos Country would indicate that Teddy Bridgewater is going to be named the starter of the Denver Broncos. What would happen with Drew Lock?. We are slowly approaching the decision we've all been waiting for–that of the starting quarterback. Signs are beginning to point to Teddy Bridgewater being named the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos to begin the 2021 season.

#American Football#Broncos Country#The Denver Broncos#The Minnesota Vikings
