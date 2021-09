The New Zealand dollar has shot up on Tuesday, extending this week’s rally. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6942, up 0.75% on the day. For anyone seeking a currency displaying plenty of volatility, look no further than the New Zealand dollar. The kiwi plummeted 3.1% last week, its worst weekly performance since September. However, NZD has bounced back this week, climbing 1.7% regaining over half of last week’s losses.