Ex-Nets center thinks he could've helped team beat Bucks in playoffs: 'I’m not gonna lie to you'

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets traded Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a deal that landed them James Harden in the middle of the season. Allen was selected by the Nets in the 2017 NBA Draft and proved to be a formidable center. He averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 234 games with Brooklyn. He only got to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving a handful of times before he was traded to the Cavaliers.

