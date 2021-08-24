Man fatally shot in St. Paul, no arrests yet

Credit: St. Paul PD

A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Monday night, marking the 18th homicide in the city in 2021.

The St. Paul Police Department said it had cordoned off an area east of Lewis Park following the shooting, which was reported on the 800 block of Albemarle Street just after 10:30 p.m.

They found at the scene a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by St. Paul fire medics shortly after.

At this point, no arrests have been made and "no motive has been determined," police say, though they believe the shooting wasn't random.

The victim's identity will be released after an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

There have been 18 homicides in St. Paul this year so far, three fewer than at the same point in 2020.