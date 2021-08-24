Cancel
Sri Lankan shares close at over 6-month high as financials surge

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a more than six-month high on Tuesday, driven by a surge in financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 2.2% at 8,667.95 points, the highest since Feb. 1.

* Financial services provider Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top boost to the index, rising 49.71%.

* The island-nation reported here 194 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,560.

* Sri Lanka is currently under a 10-day lockdown with COVID-19 cases rising by 4,355 in the last 24 hours, and total confirmed cases at 394,355.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 25.98% of its population so far.

* Thirty three stocks hit fresh highs, while 26 companies hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

