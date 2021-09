If you’ve made it this far into Love Island 2021, then congratulations: the end is nearly in sight. Yep, after we’ve invested six and a half weeks of our summer in this show, things feel like they’re winding up. So where does that leave the new bombshells? With viewers naturally rooting for the couples who’ve been together longest (regardless of whether they’re actually suited to each other), any newcomers are given the mammoth task of attempting to prise apart the OGs, or simply make us care about them at all.