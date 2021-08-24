Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

There Could be a Shortage of This Essential Food Ahead of Thanksgiving, Experts Say

By Amanda McDonald
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommendations telling Americans how to celebrate holidays safely, even though they are still about three months away. This is one reason why gatherings may look different this year because of safety and preventing the virus from spreading, just like in 2020. Another has to do with the cuisine, especially for Thanksgiving. The meal may be missing a centerpiece.

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkeys#Cdc#How To Cook A Turkey#Food Drink#Cdc#Americans#The New York Post#Nebraskaland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Food & DrinksEverydayHealth.com

15 Foods You Need in Any Emergency

A dinner emergency used to be when you ran out of bread crumbs halfway through making chicken Parm. But within the last year, most of us have had a glimpse of situations that are a little more dire: power outages, natural disasters, and an ongoing pandemic that has forced us to reevaluate our usual strategies in the kitchen.
Food & Drinksspring.org.uk

These 2 Beverages Cut Diabetes Risk 63%

These two drinks together were found to reduce the risk of death by 63 percent in diabetes patients. Drinking green tea and coffee together daily has been shown to reduce the risk of death from any cause among diabetic people. When diabetes patients consumed 4 cups of green tea with...
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Rotisserie Chicken, Says Science

It's hard to find a smell more enticing than the rotisserie chicken section at the grocery store. This way of eating chicken is a crowd favorite and for good reason. It's delicious and already prepared for you, so it really does make for a great option on days when you're not in the mood to cook.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Will Grocery Stores See Toilet Paper Shortages Again In Fall 2021?

In late March of 2020, shoppers at grocery stores across the nation began to notice one very important household essential was disappearing from the shelves — toilet paper (via NC State University). Faced with the looming uncertainty and fear that accompanied the arrival of COVID-19, people began to panic-shop. With lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders being issued in towns and cities across the U.S. as the virus spread, few people knew how long they could expect to be staying indoors. Understandably, they wanted to stock up on essential items, like toilet paper, in the event that they could not leave their homes for a long period of time.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Eating This Food Could Shorten Your Life by 36 Minutes, Says New Study

Your beloved hot dog could be decreasing the number of candles on your birthday cake. Public health professors from the University of Michigan judged more than 5,800 foods and ranked them according to their "nutritional disease burden," as well as their estimated environmental impact—otherwise known as carbon footprint, which is the number of greenhouse gases (like carbon dioxide) that emit from our actions (such as cars, households, and power plants), as defined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Plums, Says Science

As the days grow shorter and the nights get cooler, there's nothing like savoring the last few bites of all that amazing summer produce. Tangy tomatoes and sweet peaches seem to always be late summertime favorites. Tart, juicy plums also are a late summertime delicacy but seem to be underrated compared to its peachy counterpart. And yet, when you dive into all of the incredible health benefits that come with eating plums, you may think twice about which fruit you actually want to snack on. Eating plums, or even dried plums (prunes), have been linked in multiple studies to benefit your body in incredible ways that you probably don't even know.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Drinking Wine, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn

For years, research has shown that a daily glass of wine may have significant health benefits, from keeping our hearts healthy to potentially warding off certain cancers. But for all the benefits wine offers, it's not without its drawbacks. One study found that imbibing even a little can cause serious health consequences for a certain group of people. Read on to find out what experts say you need to watch out for when having your next glass of wine.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Pumpkin Spice Drinks, Experts Say

You've probably heard that Starbucks has just released this year's pumpkin spice latte. For PSL lovers who can have dairy, this came as exciting news. However, an Eat This, Not That! nutrition analysis has highlighted a significant issue with some pumpkin-flavored drinks for consumers with one particular dietary restriction. Here's what nutrition experts suggest you may want to know.
Public HealthPosted by
Mashed

These Foods Are Getting More And More Expensive During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In the past two weeks, cases have doubled indicating that the United States has now entered what people are referring to as the "fourth wave" of the pandemic (per USA Today). New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the globe as well, as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to viciously spread. And after only a few months of minor relief, workers in the healthcare and restaurant industries who had just come up for a breath of air, are now back in the trenches. While the new wave is largely targeting those that are unvaccinated, the consequences of the "fourth wave" are wide-reaching and have other impacts outside of significant health and safety concerns.
Food & DrinksCNET

Free Krispy Kreme alert: Remember that doughnut with vaccine card deal? It's even better now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Looking for more free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? You're in luck. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, as part of a "Show Your Heart" campaign, the company is bumping up its vaccine offer to include two free doughnuts to anyone who has a vaccination card showing at least one vaccine shot.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Will Grocery Stores Run Low On Yeast And Flour Again As Delta Cases Surge?

There's something about freshly baked bread that makes it the perfect comfort food. The wafting aroma as it bakes, followed by the warm loaf coming out of the oven — it's all too gratifying. Unless you are gluten intolerant, a classic recipe for bread calling for just flour and yeast is all you really need to delight in the experience. And it can be nourishing and fuss-free once you figure out how to get the yeast to rise.
Food SafetyThrillist

Chicken Salad & Dips Recalled Due to Potential Hard Plastic Pieces

Surprises are nice. Unless, of course, the surprise is an unexpected piece of plastic in your food. Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling its chicken salads and dips amid fears they're contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically, with white plastic pieces, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy