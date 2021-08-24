Cancel
Orange Studio Poaches SND's Longtime Executive Charlotte Boucon to Head World Sales

By Elsa Keslassy
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoucon will be head of world sales for Orange Studio starting on Sept. 1 and will report to Kristina Zimmermann, managing director of the French studio. Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Tribeca Title 'Last Film Show' From Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE) Orange Studio Unveils First Still of 'Astronaute,' Boards...

Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes 'Belfast,' 'King Richard' and 'Spencer'

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Jordan Peele Signs Multi-Year TV Deal With Universal Studio Group

Following the historic box office success of Nia DaCosta’s horror flick “Candyman,” Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner (behind “Candyman” along with MGM), have inked a new creative TV partnership with Universal Studio Group. The exclusive pact follows Peele’s existing bond with the company, established in 2019 with a Universal Pictures deal to write and direct hit horror films “Get Out” and “Us,” which jointly grossed more than $500 million worldwide.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Vacation Friends' Lands Sequel, 'Honeymoon Friends,' From 20th Century Studios

The “Vacation Friends” will be back for another wild and raunchy ride, as 20th Century Studios has set a sequel to the couples comedy starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner. “Vacation Friends,” which is now streaming on Hulu, followed Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji), a...
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Epicenter Hires Manager Chenoa Estrada

Boutique literary management company Epicenter has hired Chenoa Estrada, Variety has learned. Estrada is the latest addition to the Epicenter team, joining founding members Allard Cantor and Jarrod Murray, as well as manager Anastasiya Kukhtareva and Hayley Charas, who was recently promoted to coordinator. More from Variety. Venice Documentary 'The...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Lucinda Martinez Joins Netflix as Vice President of Multicultural Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran marketing executive Lucinda Martinez has joined Netflix as vice president of multicultural marketing, after more than 20 years with HBO. In this newly created position, Martinez will build a multicultural marketing team and lead Netflix’s targeted marketing efforts to the Latino, Black, Asian, LBGTQ and faith audiences. Martinez begins her new role later this month, and will report to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Venice Showers 'Parallel Mothers' With 5-Minute Standing Ovation, as Penelope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar Wear Masks for Entire Movie

At least that became protocol during the festival’s opening night movie, “Parallel Mothers,” on Wednesday night in Italy. 'Parallel Mothers' Review: Pedro Almodóvar's Best Since 'All About My Mother'. Argentina's 'Dusk Stone' Bows Trailer Ahead of Venice World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE) Director Pedro Almodóvar and his muse Penelope Cruz didn’t so...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'White Noise' Producer Uri Singer Nabs Rights to Vladimir Nabokov's 'Invitation to a Beheading' (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer has been carving out a niche for himself by developing literary classics into potential films. He recently obtained the rights to Kurt Vonnegut’s “Hocus Pocus” and Don DeLillo’s “The Silence.” He is also producing another DeLillo adaptation “White Noise,” which is currently filming with Noah Baumbach directing Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Singer is also producing “The King of Oil,” set at Universal, with John Krasinski’s Sunday Night, with Matt Damon attached to play the lead role based on the book “The King of Oil” by Daniel Amman, adapted by Joe Shrapnel and Anne Waterhouse.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' Releases Delayed Amid Delta Surge

“Top Gun: Maverick” will now open in theaters on May 27, 2022, instead of Nov. 19, 2021, while another Cruise-led adventure, “Mission: Impossible 7,” will debut on Sept. 30, 2022, instead of May 27, 2022. More from Variety. Also fleeing 2021, “Jackass Forever,” the next entry in the shock comedy...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Paolo Sorrentino on Maradona, Fellini, and Getting Personal in 'The Hand of God'

When Paolo Sorrentino was 16 he lost his parents in an accident involving the heating system in a mountain house where he always used to go to with them. But that weekend he didn’t go, because he wanted to watch his idol Diego Maradona and S.S.C Napoli play a soccer match in Tuscany. And that saved him. Having recently turned 50 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Oscar-winning director of “The Great Beauty” decided he was “old enough” to tackle his autobiography. So after 20 years he returned to his native Naples to shoot “The Hand of God.”
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Im Sang-Soo's 'Heaven' to Open Busan Film Festival

The film was previously selected by the Cannes festival for the 2020 edition that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The screening on native soil will therefore represent its theatrical premiere. More from Variety. Structured as a road movie, “Heaven: To The Land Of Happiness” is the story of...
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Neo-Noir Art World Thriller 'American Night' Trailer with Rhys Meyers

"My father promised it to me and I want it back, because it's mine." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an over-the-top neo-noir thriller titled American Night, from Italian filmmaker Alessio Della Valle (The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway). This is arriving in October and almost looks like direct-to-video schlock, but it might be fun enough to see on the big screen. How's this for a plot? A neo-noir set in the New York City's corrupt contemporary art world where the art dealer John Kaplan and the ruthless head of New York's mafia, Michael Rubino, fight for money, art, power and love. Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, and Jeremy Piven as a "stuntman and wannabe ninja." The film also stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Paz Vega, Michael Madsen, and Marco Leonardi. The art world is getting crazier & crazier these days, so it's amusing to see something as wild as this in that space.
Moviescineuropa.org

Peter Greenaway’s long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris almost finished and ready to premiere

British auteur and painter Peter Greenaway is nearing completion on his follow-up project to 2015’s Eisenstein in Guanajuato. , the long-gestating biopic Walking to Paris. In the film, Greenaway focuses on the 18 months that 27-year-old sculptor Constantin Brancusi spent walking through Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany and Switzerland to the French capital, before becoming one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th century. The movie, which has been in production since 2015, marks the 14th collaboration between Greenaway and producer Kees Kasander, of British firm Cinatura. Kasander confirmed to Cineuropa that they are nearing the film’s final cut, while grading and sound post-production are yet to be finished.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Wife of a Spy'

"I called you here to tell you to be prepared." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for a Japanese thriller called Wife of a Spy, which initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year. The film won a Silver Lion award there for Best Director, given to prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who works non-stop making films – his latest was To the Ends of the Earth before this. Kurosawa's Wife of a Spy is described as a "riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K." A Japanese merchant leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria just before the start of WWII, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife. When she finally discovers his true intentions, she is torn between loyalty to her husband, the life they have built, and the country they call home. The film stars Yû Aoi, Issey Takahashi, and Masahiro Higashide. Reviews say the film is an "unflinching gaze at the horror of a world gone mad."
NFLPosted by
Deadline

Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films Adds Charlotte Koh As President & Prince Baggett As Head Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Oliver’s Confluential Films has expanded its executive team, tapping Charlotte Koh as its first President and Prince Baggett as Head of Film. In their new roles, Koh and Baggett will continue the company’s strategic growth and allow it to further expand its creative footprint. Koh will report to Confluential Founder and CEO Tommy Oliver, working to help drive the organization’s vision, operational strategy, and hiring needs, while co-managing the development team and their projects. Baggett will lead Confluential’s motion picture group with an emphasis on studio fare from diverse creators with appropriate representation in front of and behind the camera. He will report to Koh, and both...

