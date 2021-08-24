Cancel
NFL

Jonathon Cooper: ‘I’m never going to say that I doubted myself’

By Eli Nicholson
Mile High Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie OLB Jonathon Cooper was one of the many standout players against the Seahawks, particularly when he strip sacked QB Alex McGough on a fourth down. After his time spent in training camp this summer, Cooper admitted that it hasn’t been easy leading up to the preseason. “I didn’t know...

Jonathan Cooper
Von Miller
#Seahawks#American Football#Cooooooop#Broncos#Olb
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
