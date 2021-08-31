Cancel
Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2021 so far?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony signalled the start of the 2021 Games and from there on out, over 500 events across 22 sports will see athletes compete for gold, silver and bronze medals and a lifetime of memories.

Five years ago in Rio it was China who topped the medals table, with Great Britain in second after claiming 64 golds and 147 medals in total.

The same two nations have risen to the top of the medals table this year, with China’s 62 golds so far putting them well clear of Great Britain, on 29.

The Russian Paralympic Committee is third on 25, while the United States and Ukraine make up the top five.

The medal table below will be updated at the end of each day’s events. (L-R: Golds, silvers, bronzes, total.)

1 China 62 38 32 132
2 Great Britain 29 23 28 80
3 RPC 25 16 33 74
4 USA 24 24 15 63
5 Ukraine 15 33 19 67
6 Brazil 14 11 17 42
7 Netherlands 14 9 9 32
8 Australia 13 21 20 54
9 Italy 11 18 14 43
10 Azerbaijan 10 1 4 15
11 Spain 9 12 5 26
12 Islamic Republic of Iran 7 6 1 14
13 France 6 9 18 33
14 Germany 5 6 14 25
15 Japan 5 6 11 22
16 Uzbekistan 5 4 6 15
17 Mexico 5 1 7 13
18 Belarus 5 1 1 7
19 Hungary 4 2 3 9
20 Israel 4 2 1 7
21 Poland 3 4 8 15
22 New Zealand 3 3 2 8
23 Belgium 3 2 7 12
24 Ireland 3 2 1 6
24 Switzerland 3 2 1 6
26 Nigeria 3 1 2 6
27 South Africa 3 1 1 5
28 Jordan 3 0 1 4
29 Colombia 2 5 8 15
30 India 2 5 3 10
31 Tunisia 2 4 1 7
32 Venezuela 2 2 2 6
33 Slovakia 2 2 1 5
34 Chile 2 2 0 4
35 Cuba 2 1 1 4
35 Denmark 2 1 1 4
37 Norway 2 0 2 4
38 Canada 1 7 5 13
39 Austria 1 4 1 6
40 South Korea 1 3 9 13
41 Turkey 1 3 8 12
42 Kazakhstan 1 3 0 4
43 Algeria 1 2 4 7
43 Thailand 1 2 4 7
45 Sweden 1 2 1 4
46 Czech Republic 1 1 1 3
47 Malaysia 1 1 0 2
48 Ecuador 1 0 1 2
48 Finland 1 0 1 2
48 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 2
51 Ethiopia 1 0 0 1
51 Mongolia 1 0 0 1

51

Singapore

1

0

0

1

54 Egypt 0 4 2 6
55 Latvia 0 3 2 5
56 Georgia 0 3 0 3
57 Bulgaria 0 2 0 2
58 Greece 0 1 5 6
59 Argentina 0 1 2 3
59 Indonesia 0 1 2 3
58 Romania 0 1 1 2
61 Iraq 0 1 1 2
61 Romania 0 1 1 2
63 Costa Rica 0 1 0 1

63

Croatia

0

1

0

1

63 Kuwait 0 1 0 1
63 Namibia 0 1 0 1
63 Slovenia 0 1 0 1
63 Vietnam 0 1 0 1
69 Lithuania 0 0 2 2
70 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1

70

Cyprus

0

0

1

1

70 El Salvador 0 0 1 1
70 Hong Kong, China 0 0 1 1
70 Kenya 0 0 1 1
70 Montenegro 0 0 1 1
70 Morocco 0 0 1 1
70 Oman 0 0 1 1

70

Portugal

0

0

1

1

70 Uganda 0 0 1 1
70 United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1

