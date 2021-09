Before booking yourself on any sort of retreat or getaway, it’s always best to start by checking the host’s bona fides ahead of time. If the same can be said of prestige TV shows, then Nine Perfect Strangers arrives toting impeccable credentials. The eight-part limited series reunites writer/producer David E Kelley, source-material novelist Liane Moriarty and Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman, a trio who previously collaborated on the acclaimed Big Little Lies in 2017. This time the setting for their star-studded drama is an idyllic yet mysterious “transformation retreat” in northern California named Tranquillum House, which is presided over by the even more mysterious wellness guru Masha (an ethereal Kidman doing a still more mysterious Russian accent).